In 1976, the chemical company DuPont de Nemours foresaw problems with environmental permits if it expanded its factory on Baanhoekweg in Dordrecht. The Ministry of Economic Affairs, on the other hand, paid little attention to environmental problems and eagerly granted tens of millions of investment subsidies to the company that later gave birth to Chemours.
#archives #open #clear #Netherlands #opened #gate #wide #Chemours
Ice hockey | In Sweden, a sad fact about the Young Lions World Cup tournament was brought up
Nuoret Leijonat finished fourth in the WC tournament.Young Lions lost a 5–2 lead in the World Cup bronze medal match...
Leave a Reply