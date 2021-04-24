The Social Security regulations establish that Retirement benefits must be recorded in the beneficiary’s checking account on the first business day of the month or, as a deadline, before the fourth calendar day of the month. However, most banks carry out this procedure a few days.

The days usually used to pay pensions are the 24th and the 25th of each month. However, in April both days fall on saturday and sundayTherefore, some entities have decided to advance payment to Friday while others have delayed it to Monday.

Find out what decision each of the main banks in Spain has made:

CaixaBank

The entity adopted the commitment to pay the pensions throughout the year on the 24th of each month. Therefore, as it falls on a Saturday in the month of April, the income will not appear in the account until Monday 26.

Santander

To avoid the days of the weekend, Banco Santander has decided to advance the payment of the pension to Friday, April 23Therefore, the beneficiaries already have the benefit in their checking account.

Bankia

After completing the absorption of Bankia by CaixaBank, customers will adopt the calendar of the new largest Spanish bank. Therefore, the deposit will be made on the 24th and the pensioners will have it in their account on the 26th.

Rural Box

Caja Rural pays their pensions on the 25th of each month. Therefore, the beneficiaries will not have it available in their bank account until Monday 26.

BBVA

BBVA clients already have the pension available to them, as BBVA, which You usually make payments on the 25th, you have decided to advance the payment by two days.

Ibercaja

Ibercaja makes the payment of pensions on the 25th of each month. However, if this is a holiday, it is brought forward to the previous business day. Therefore, clients received the benefit on April 23.

ABANCA

Abanca will pay the pensions on April 26 to customers who do not make withdrawals at windows of less than 1,000 euros between the 25th and the 3rd of each month and have a debit card while, otherwise, the benefit will be paid on April 30.