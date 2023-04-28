There is no worse feeling than the one you have when you lose an object, especially if it is valuable. The wallet, the keys, the umbrella… Tracking devices have become a definitive solution for the most clueless, or those who have that strange ability to slide the TV remote into the gaps in the sofa. Its operation is very simple: once the object to which they are attached or attached is lost, its owner starts a search through a mobile application. These devices use wireless connection standards, so when they are within range of the phone, they can play a sound and display their position on a map. Now, what happens when a tracker is used to locate people?

Apple, as has happened with other technologies, has arrived in this market several years late (manufacturers such as Chipolo or Tile have been marketing locations since 2013), but as is also usual, it has popularized this technology. The company’s AirTags were presented in April 2021, and although the giant has not shared specific sales data (they are included in the successful category of wearables), these small devices soon became very popular among iPhone owners.

Integrated into the company’s ecosystem, those from Cupertino have fine-tuned the technology, making it possible to locate devices with instructions using arrows with an accuracy of just a few centimeters. But with the success and popularity, an unexpected controversy arose: some began to use the locators for other purposes.

When what is tracked are people

Tracking devices are small tablets that can be easily hidden anywhere: the idea is that they can be kept in backpacks, even wallets, so that they are only recorded when they are activated. However, its small size can easily make it an element for tracking people. This is what happened to a 24-year-old Californian who, upon arriving at a friend’s house, received a strange alert on her iPhone: “an AirTag has been detected near you”; something strange, since she had not acquired any.

The young woman discovered that the ownerless device had accompanied her for hours, showing the detailed route in the iPhone Search application. A brief investigation by the young woman concluded with an AirTag hidden behind the vehicle’s license plate and a video on TikTok that went viral instantly. The question quickly arose: for such a popular device, how many people would be being watched without their knowledge?

Security measures implemented by Apple

Apple was quick to respond to this incident and after an update, the user will receive an alert at the moment in which a locator that does not belong to you is around you. In fact, the manufacturer warns that the security forces can request the movements of a locator in case of fraudulent use of it. Should we, then, worry and obsess over the possibility of being watched by a locator?

“From my point of view, no,” says Federico Vadillo, an Akamai security expert. “Many technologies can be used for dubious purposes and in the case of AirTags, a lot of noise has been created around potential misuse. But these devices already have various security measures to prevent misuse.” In this sense, Californians have wanted to make sure that even those who use Android phones can analyze their environment to know if they are being watched or not, through a specific application.

Of the same opinion is Fran Besora, creator of the popular community Apple in Spanish on Twitter: “Although there have been cases of monitoring with AirTag,” he explains, “there is no reason to be alarmed because in the end, since there is a risk of misuse, the system will alert the user. I think there has to be peace of mind, ”she concludes.

How to protect yourself from the possibility of unwanted tracking

Despite the security measures implemented by Apple, today we must not forget that, given the popularity of the brand and its locators, no one is 100% protected against an unwanted tracking attempt. How to protect yourself in this circumstance? The truth is that the Californian manufacturer has completely automated the process, so that the user does not have to do anything more than pay attention to notifications. “If we are Apple users, a message will appear indicating that we have a lens that allows tracking by another person,” says Rafael López, from Perception Point. “If we are Android users we must download the app tracker detect“, Add.

Additionally, for those who want to be sure that they are not a victim of monitoring or suspected of being one, it is advisable to follow these steps (applicable to all market locators):

Keep the phone’s operating system always updated to the latest version. It is a fundamental recommendation that will protect users against any new threat or security breach. Manufacturers are constantly working on shielding operating systems against possible security threats and as soon as a new version comes out, you have to hurry to install it. Stay tuned for tracking notifications. Both in the case of AirTags and other similar devices from the competition, the system will alert you when a locator is not owned by you. In the case of Californians, as we have pointed out, this notification is automatic and without the owner of the iPhone having to do anything. Tile, for his part, has run to launch an update through which, whoever suspects that they may be the object of surveillance, can track their surroundings. Unlike Apple, in the competition it is necessary to act proactively and not wait for the system to alert the user. Check belongings. Although, in the case of the iPhone, the system will alert to unauthorized monitoring, an additional measure consists of checking pockets, bags and other objects that accompany us if it is suspected that we may be subject to monitoring. Inform the authorities. If a foreign tracking device is discovered in any of our belongings, it is always a good idea to report it to the police. These systems have history of positions and, of course, the information of its owner.

