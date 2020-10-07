The death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is going to be 4 months and the investigation of this case is still going on. At the same time, after the death of Sushant, the queen of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut had claimed that Sushant’s death is murder, if it did not, she would return her Padma Shriv Award. According to sources, recently reports of the forensic team of AIIMS have been revealed in which Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has been described as a suicide, after which Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar has targeted Kangana Ranaut and said- ‘Some People are going to return their award.

According to media reports, while the Mumbai police was investigating the case of Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana said that – ‘Mumbai police had called me and I told them that I am in Manali right now, you here my statement Can send someone to take. Nobody came to me later. If I have said something for which I do not have proof, or I cannot prove it, then I will return my Padma Shri Award.

Hey! Now thay both CBI and AIIMS have looked that #SushantSinghRajput tragically died by suicide … weren’t some people going to return their government bestowed awards ??? ???????????? – Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) October 7, 2020

Now Swara has taunted Kangana on this matter and wrote on social media that – ‘Now both CBI and AIIMS have told Sushant’s death as suicide. Some people will not return their government awards? This post of Swara is becoming very viral on social media.

Let me tell you today, on Wednesday, in the case of Sushant, his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has got bail. At the same time, in this case, the Medical Board of AIIMS has also submitted its last report to the CBI. According to media reports, Sushant Singh Rajput died due to suicide. The official statement is yet to be released by the CBI.