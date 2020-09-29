Science has to provide reproducible results – any other scientist should be able to repeat your experiment under similar conditions and get the same results. The scientific theories formulated from these results must be contrasted, they must make predictions that can be tested through new experiments. We can never prove a scientific theory that it is completely correct, it can only be refuted, but it will be more established and will be considered more robust if it survives the more independent and different experiments we do.

Contrasting theories is not as easy as saying that two and two are four. Every measurement carries an uncertainty and every scientific experiment makes it possible to calculate physical parameters with a certain precision. The greater that precision, the better we know reality, but those things that we know with great precision also lend themselves to greater problems when the results of different experiments are contrasted. In fact, as we increase precision we begin to find flaws in all established theories, and when enough flaws accumulate, we have to reformulate them. The devil is in the details, and the details sometimes destroy theories and create new paradigms. We use Newtonian mechanics as an example, with which the movements of the stars can be explained to a great extent, even taking a rocket to the Moon, but it cannot explain with sufficient accuracy what happens as close to the Sun as the orbit of Mercury, whose motion requires the Theory of General Relativity to be explained and quantified to a precision better than 0.04%. General Relativity is a paradigm shift compared to Newtonian mechanics, but it is not that we have thrown away what the English physicist taught us.

With this general reflection on science we introduce today something that worries all astrophysicists and that affects one of the most basic cosmological parameters that exist, the expansion speed of the universe, also known as the Hubble constant, H0, which appears in the call Hubble-Lemaître law. H0 is measured in units of speed, kilometers per second (km / s), per unit of distance, the megaparsec (Mpc).

Basically there 2 ways to measure the speed of expansion of the universe in the present, quite independent. The first, the one originally used by Hubble himself, is to measure the rebound velocity of relatively close galaxies with respect to us. The problem is that galaxies not only move due to the expansion of the universe, but are also subject to the force of gravity from other galaxies, which makes them move towards them. For example, the Andromeda galaxy, the closest to us with a similar size, is about 0.8 Mpc from us. It is “so close” that in reality the expansion of the Universe does not affect it and in fact it is approaching us, we are mutually attracted by the action of gravity and it is approaching about 100 km / s, instead of moving away at about 70 km / s, as the Hubble-Lemaître law would say.

The big cosmological problem facing astrophysicists today is that these two ultra-precise methods and the various experiments that have used them to determine the Hubble constant produce inconsistent results.

The second way to measure the Hubble constant is by studying the universe in its origins, when its age was only 0.003% of today. The method is much more complicated and involves studying in detail the microwave background radiation, the relic that we have from that time. This radiation is formed by all the photons that existed in the cosmos at that time and that from then on they traveled freely through the universe without interacting with anything or anyone (except in a negligible fraction). Of course, they were affected by the expansion of the universe, and that is why we can calculate the current expansion rate with this method.

Well, the big cosmological problem facing astrophysicists today is that these two ultra-precise methods and the various experiments that have used them to determine the Hubble constant produce inconsistent results. 100 years ago, when the Hubble-Lemaître Law was formulated, experiments had tremendous systematic errors (we get into these kinds of uncertainties another day). As a sample, a button: Hubble was wrong by a factor of 2 in the distance to galaxies like Andromeda, he thought it was closer than it is, so the first estimate of H0 was 500 km / s / Mpc. 20 years ago, when we were undergraduate students, the Hubble constant had an indeterminate value between 50 and 100 km / s / Mpc. But today experiments based on nearby galaxies give a value of H0 of 73.3 km / s / Mpc, and those of the microwave background radiation 67.8 km / s / Mpc, a not very large difference, but impossible to explain with precision. current of our experiments, they should all converge. And the inconsistency is very significant, the probability that the two estimates are equal is one in more than 3.5 million, clearly the two methods predict different Hubble constants.

If we find something that does not fit into a theory, something is wrong or something we do not understand adequately, even if we do not know what. If the river makes a noise its because water is running. Perhaps it is that the river carries a little dirty water or there are fish in it that sing, but the fact is that our current cosmological model faces a basic and significant error and we are missing something to explain the discrepancy. What options we have? Well astrophysicists, as we mentioned in another post, we are very good at making systematic mistakes, tell Hubble. In our disclaimer we can say that it is not easy to do experiments that encompass all of reality, the entire universe. But today there are many experiments that give similar results for the Hubble constant, and it seems unlikely that everyone who relies on one of the two methods is wrong in the same way. This we do not believe is the reason, although it cannot be ruled out. We get wet: the error would be in the estimation of H0 linked to cosmic microwave radiation, which would be subject to many more effects that we do not know in detail, such as the existence and properties of dark matter (we will have to prove it!). This is what we know as “new physics”, or new added physical concepts, because the successes of the Big Bang Theory are too many for us to simply dismiss it. A quintessence or kinescence, some form of matter-energy unknown and variable in time, perhaps could help to solve this problem of “the stress with the Hubble constant”, But for now I would create other more fundamental ones. Unknown properties of particles like neutrinos could also help us. In short, 5.5 km / s / Mpc has brought us headlong in recent years and we have to eliminate them as it may. Well, whatever no, devising more experiments, controlling for systematic errors, and taking data.

Pablo G. Pérez González He is a researcher at the Center for Astrobiology, dependent on the Higher Council for Scientific Research and the National Institute of Aerospace Technology (CAB / CSIC-INTA).

Patricia Sánchez Blázquez She is a tenured professor at the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM).

Cosmic Void is a section in which our knowledge about the universe is presented in a qualitative and quantitative way. It is intended to explain the importance of understanding the cosmos not only from a scientific point of view but also from a philosophical, social and economic point of view. The name “cosmic vacuum” refers to the fact that the universe is and is, for the most part, empty, with less than 1 atom per cubic meter, despite the fact that in our environment, paradoxically, there are quintillion atoms per meter cubic, which invites us to reflect on our existence and the presence of life in the universe.

You can follow MATTER in Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or subscribe here to our newsletter.