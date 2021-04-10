Agriculture by environments now has an amazing tool: the TopSoil Mapper, a soil scanner. It is a team that allows map at high speed, giving rise to a service that Martín Luzzi and Pedro Telechea, the technicians of Consultora Oeste provide today. They have been working together for 20 years, from Roberts, Lincoln Party.

“We started with a laboratory of soils, plants, water and seeds –starts Martín Luzzi, UBA agronomist engineer- and we added some more work columns. Today we have four well established ones: on the one hand, the soil laboratory, we work in the technical advice and direction of fields in agriculture, we do tests and developments for companies and individuals with a lot of research in this area ”.

Pedro Tellechea is also an engineer graduated from the UBA. Explain promptly the scent service provided with TopSoil Mapper, or in abbreviations is TSM, which measures, quantifies and georeference, making a soil map using the basis of electro-conductivity. “It is a new sensor, the first to be installed in South America, it is Austrian and by means of this measure it allows us to quantify in great detail a very well defined soil map”.

What the equipment does is transmit more or less current and this is associated with what it can find on the ground.

The equipment reads electro-conductivity, has an emitter and four receivers. Online, he is evaluating 4 different depths. You have to understand that electro-conductivity is associated with certain soil characteristics such as salts, humidity, texture, and some others more. What the equipment does is transmit more or less current and this is associated with what it can find on the ground. “Once we pass the scanner, we evaluate the areas where the equipment registered as having higher or lower electro-conductivity and thus be able to understand what is happening and what generates this variability.” they explain.

They accompany the TopSoil Mapper with a high precision replica, then at the same time that they endorse the characteristics of the soil they also make a detailed map of the altimetry and all the conclusions that can be drawn such as determining water courses, contour lines, basins etc.

Pedro Tellechea adds that, as a novelty, one of the very good benefits that the team has is that, By not resting on the ground, it allows it to become independent from the humidity of the soil. “It can be passed over green hedges, over crops installed standing and allows to pass it at an interesting speed, therefore has a high working capacity per day. We have taken it to the extreme in passing it through crops with almost a meter in height and it did not interfere with the reading at all. The relative values ​​remained the same as if there were no cultivation ”. Magical.

“We have it mounted on an ATV, it is the most agile way we have to be able to pass it. With this team we can be setting in normal terms about 500 hectares per day, which is not a minor advantage. We also have it prepared for the truck and we do a satellite tracking to that the passes are parallel and with a pre-established distance of 20 to 30 meters“, says Pedro, and adds:” When we acquired this equipment, the first thing we did was develop it and evaluate the veracity of the information it gave us. We work a lot with the people of INTA, General Villegas, Coronel Pico and with the people of the University of Rosario and with this we standardize that 20 or 30 meters is an optimal distance to be able to pass this team ”.

With a very friendly software maps are downloaded and those raw maps are interpreted as an x-ray, a soil scan, then there comes the agronomic part, the limitations, the pros and cons that the soil can have. “We characterize that environment and its limitations. From there it allows us to establish a very clear map, quantifying the surfaces of greater or lesser potential. From that fixed map we can move on to a part of sampling and chemical analysis for subsequent setting and prescription”.

The service is divided into different stages according to the needs or requirements of the producer. It can be a basic service of the passage of the apparatus and interpretation, delivery of the results and the map of the environment. “Or else we can continue sampling on these maps of the environment, with physical-chemical analysis to interpret and characterize the limitation in question. And if the producer has the need in environment or agriculture by environments, we also provide the service, together with the advisor, of prescribe and do site-specific agriculture and variable applications of inputs”.