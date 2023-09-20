Taking care of yourself has never been so high on the priorities of Italians. There search for well-being at 360° it involves both body and mind and guides increasingly conscious choices, even at the table, a starting from breakfast. Confirmation comes from the investigation carried out by Nielsen For Mulino Biancofrom which it emerges how 1 Italian in 3 is more attentive than in the past to “healthy” aspects when choosing foods for breakfast or snacks. There is greater attention in the choice of foods that offer functional benefits (37% breakfast, 44% snacks), the ingredients present (36% breakfast, 44% snacks) and nutritional values ​​(34% breakfast, 41% snacks).

In line with this trend, Mulino Bianco relaunches the product range “Harmony” with a brand renewal. The new naming for the Mulino Bianco line it thus becomes a state of mind, referring to the concept of balance with oneself and with the environment around us. The new pack, green in colour even fresher and more delicate than before, it represents nature, harmony and balance, hope and serenity. The Armonia line presents products with ingredients with a balanced tastesuitable for different needs or requirements and at different times of the dayranging from biscuits to breads, soft and crunchy, through to snacks. Thanks to their recipes based on a characterizing ingredient, such as oats, spelled, fruit, the products of the Armonia line as part of a correct lifestyle can bring nutritional benefits but without sacrificing taste. Historic products, such as Camille or water crackers, are placed alongside novelties such as Mirtillini and Buonfarro biscuits and to revisited products such as CioccoAvena, PandiYò and Cecillefor a line that enhances the best of each ingredient, offering new taste experienceswith the awareness that feeling good about yourself, eating with taste and seeking goodness, is the first step towards happiness. The presentation of the products and packs of the Armonia line is scheduled for Wanderlust 108the only Mindful Triathlon, born in America and then spread across five continents, which for years has celebrated the Conscious Movement by bringing together Yoga Lovers from all over the world.

HARMONY: NEW TASTE EXPERIENCES

The Armonia Mulino Bianco range accompanies its consumers starting from breakfast: a wide selection of biscuits, such as the new Mirtillini with wholemeal flour, cranberries and chia seeds, the Buonfarro with wholemeal spelled flour, almonds and honey, i Cioccoatena with oat flour and chocolate, the Cecilles with cereals, orange peel and chickpea flour, the PandiYò with plain yogurt ei gluten-free biscuits like the Cioccosolewith chocolate chips and crispy rice, ei Honey Flower, gluten-free and lactose-free, with corn flour and honey. The line also includes snacks like the historic ones Camillerich in fibre, with carrots and orange juice, i Croissants Without Sugar with sourdough, i Sugar-free plumcake with 100% Italian yogurt and the Lunettes, cakes with wholemeal rice flour and chocolate chips, gluten-free. Not just biscuits and snacks. The Armonia line also includes products suitable for those with specific nutritional needs, such as Gluten-free Pan Bauletto with rice flour, i Cuor di Lino source of proteins, with linseed, soybean and sunflower seeds, i Water Flowerswater crackers without yeasts and with less fat, 40% less than the average of the best-selling crackers, the Squares gluten free with rice flour and rosemary.

THE “TABLE OF HARMONY” AT WANDERLUST 108 BETWEEN TASTE EXPERIENCES, FACE YOGA AND COLOR HARMONY

To present to the public the renewed range of Armonia productsMulino Bianco has chosen to bring its “Table of Harmony” to Wanderlust 108a cult event dedicated to physical, mental and spiritual well-being. Wanderlust 108 it is indeed the only Mindful Triathlon in the world which, during an entire day, he will offer to his people over 7,000 visitors the possibility of practicing and sharing the three conscious activities – running, yoga and meditation – in the splendid setting of two of the most beautiful urban parks in Milan and Rome. Mulino Bianco will welcome guests to its Table of Harmony, an experiential space to accompany participants in the sensorial discovery of the Armonia line and offer a unique opportunity to meet, exchange and grow within a context of sharing and well-being. They will be offered in the area tasting experiences in line with the values ​​of Mindful Eating And engaging activities to experience moments of “harmony”. With Maria Waag you can take part in one mindful eating experience, to savor the moment and know how to share it, paying attention to your emotions. Among the proposals, aimed at groups of 3-4 people and organized in 10 minute slots, Face Yogain which the trainer specializes Vittoria Santoliquidothrough the typical gestures of Yoga, will invite those present to explore some of the ingredients of the Armonia line, such as cranberries, enhanced by the benefits of essential oils, to give a moment of “self care”. Also present is one armochromist consultant – Chiara Bassetti – which will guide participants to discover their own chromatic season and undertone in a fascinating journey of self-enhancement. But not only. The area will also host two fascinating experiential moments, called “Uncommons” activities, such as the Cocoa Ceremonywhich together with Vibrant Kundalini celebrates the ancestral properties of an ingredient such as cocoa, and the Sound Bath, the dance of waterthat with Sara Usai will lead the Wanderlusters along a holistic and experiential journey accompanied by the soft sound of Tibetan bells.

THE BARILLA GROUP’S ATTENTION TO SUSTAINABILITY ISSUES

The Barilla Group works constantly and all-round to improve the impact of all its products through its ongoing commitment “from field to table”.With 29 factories in Italy and abroadBarilla is committed to continuously improving its environmental performance, adopting and disseminating management systems, policies and guidelines for environmental protection.

Thanks to this commitment, from 2010 to today the Group recorded a -32% of greenhouse gas emissions and -24% of water consumption per ton of finished product. Barilla periodically invests in the modernization of its production plants and in the implementation of new technologies capable of guaranteeing the best energy performance. To produce 100% of Mulino Bianco breads, biscuits and snacks in our factories, we purchase electricity from renewable sources. Barilla continues its commitment to making packaging less impactful on the environment. In Italy, 100% of the Barilla Group’s pasta, sauce, pesto, bread, biscuits and snack packages are designed for recyclingusing almost exclusively paper and cardboard from responsibly managed forests.