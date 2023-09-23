A duck from the goalkeeper unlocked Sassuolo and the decisive third goal also came from his faulty clearance which Pinamonti rushed towards

Giovanni Albanese





@

GiovaAlbanese – Turin

Here we go again. Szczesny offers a terrible performance against Sassuolo: his errors in two of the four goals conceded in Reggio Emilia were decisive. As on other past occasions, the Polish goalkeeper’s bad evening drags the entire team off the pitch: Tek is among the few truly expert players in the squad, his lapses in tension now cost Allegri’s team even more dearly.

DECISIVE ERRORS — The Juventus number one was playing his third match of the season at the Mapei Stadium: his sensational mistake at 0-0 on a long-range shot from Laurienté (in the twelfth minute, when he rejected the ball between his feet and therefore inside the goal) and subsequently on Pinamonti (in the 82nd minute, when he was punished by the former Inter striker for a short rebound with his fists). In full recovery he was instead pardoned by the crossbar on a shot from Defrel but betrayed by Gatti, who deposited the ball in his goal in a moment of total darkness, making Reggio’s knockout more serious. See also Boca vs Central Córdoba for Date 2 of the LFP: how to watch it on TV, live stream, news, injuries and prognosis

LEADER — True: the Juve goalkeeper saved the result with a sensational save – a dive – on Tressoldi’s attempt before the break, and again in a couple of circumstances in the second half. Too little, however, to put a compromised match back on track, re-proposing insecurities that in the past (with errors in Udine or Naples) had called into question his ownership. With Perin champing at the bit on the bench, and above all with the great responsibility of leadership on his shoulders, Szczesny’s errors weigh heavily and are among the main reasons that lead to the first defeat of the season.