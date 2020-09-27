After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, many videos and photos related to him are going viral. Now recently a video of Sushant and Sara Ali Khan is going viral. In the video, you will see that both Sushant and Sara have a lot of fun with Salman. Both came for the promotion of their film Kedarnath.

Let us know that since the drugs angle surfaced in the Sushant case, NCB in Bollywood Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan questioned on Saturday. According to reports, Sara confessed during interrogation that she had become close to Sushant during the film Kedarnath.

Came close to Sushant when Kedarnath was shooting: Sara

According to an India Today report, Sara told NCB that she had come to close with Sushant while shooting for the film Kedarnath. Sara also confessed that she used to go to parties at Sushant’s farmhouse. However Sara also stated that she did not take drugs.

At the same time, according to the report of Times Now, Sara confessed that she went on a Thailand trip with Sushant. Sara also told NCB that he had never taken drugs.

Sushant’s niece Mallika shared a year-old message from the actor, wrote- “I’m sorry I am stuck in such a place ….”

Shraddha Kapoor spoke- Sushant used to take drugs in vanity van during shooting

India.com wrote in a report quoting India TV – In front of NCB team, Shraddha Kapoor has admitted to seeing Sushant Singh Rajput taking drugs in vanity sometime during the shooting of the film.

Shraddha said that after the release of the film ‘Chichhore’, the party was organized in Sushant Singh Rajput’s farmhouse. Shraddha has admitted to having Weed and alcohol in the party in front of NCB. According to the report, Shraddha has denied the use of drugs and stated that 6-7 people were present in the party with Sushant’s form house.