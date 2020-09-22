Comedy King Kapil Sharma does not leave any chance for all the people coming to his show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. But this time his target is no one else but his show partner. Yes, recently, an actress named Shumona Chakravarti (Sumona Chakravarti) who played the role of ‘Bhuri’ in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ has been annoyed by Kapil’s actions.

We all know that ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is the favorite show of the audience. Fans eagerly wait for this show every Saturday-Sunday. At the same time, the entire team of the show entertains the audience a lot. Be it Bharti Singh or Krishna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda or even Kapil Sharma himself. At the same time, Kapil Sharma has also said many times that he loves his whole team very much. But this time Kapil annoyed Shumona. However, Kapil Sharma did not let this heartburn last long.

Yeh lo ???? naraaz mat hona ???? @ sumona24 caption apne aap soch lo ???? pic.twitter.com/BLx33dL55n – Kapil Sharma (@ KapilSharmaK9) September 22, 2020

Actually, Kapil Sharma recently posted a picture of the set of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ on his social media account in which Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, Krishna Abhishek and Kapil are seen on a tanga. With this picture, Kapil wrote the caption, ‘Could not find caption, you help me friends’. In this picture, there was no Shumona, about this, the actress commented on this photo shared by Kapil, ‘Where am I’? After the comment of Shumane, Kapil Sharma shared a picture of himself with Shumona, writing, ‘Ye lo be angry don’t be shumona … You caption think yourself’. After this picture of Kapil, Shumona was happy and wrote in reply – ‘You can never be serious with you.’