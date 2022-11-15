Minister of the STF was called a “thief” and a “vagrant” when he left a hotel in New York

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes waved and smiled at protesters supporting President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) who cursed him as he left the hotel in New York this Monday (Nov.

Moraes was called “thief🇧🇷tramp” and other offensive terms. Beside him, ministers Ricardo Lewandowski and Gilmar Mendes also left the hotel. The former governor of São Paulo, João Doria, was also present.

Watch Moraes’ reaction to cursing (1min18):

The ministers were in New York to participate in the Lide Brazil Conference, at HCNY (Harvard Club of New York), this Monday (14.Nov.2022). In all, 5 STF ministers participated in the event: Alexandre de Moraes, Dias Toffoli, Roberto Barroso, Gilmar Mendes and Ricardo Lewandowski. Former President Michel Temer (MDB) also attended the meeting. He was also targeted by protesters.

At the twitterthe minister reaffirmed on Monday night (14.nov.2022) the result of the 2022 elections, which elected Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to the Presidency of the Republic, and stated that “Undemocratic extremists deserve and will have law enforcement.”

“The people expressed themselves freely and Democracy won!!! Brazil deserves peace, serenity, development and social equality. And undemocratic extremists deserve and will have criminal law enforcement.”said.

