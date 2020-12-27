Yesterday I passed with the car next to Bullets. It seemed to me one of those porcelain china that our mothers keep in the living room furniture and that they only take out on special occasions; that is, never. Soccer stadiums look like a wedding present from the 1970s right now. We can see them pristine, radiant, like museum objects, but we cannot touch them, much less feel them. We expat football fans used to match our home visits to the weekend our team played there. Now any weekend is worth because any screen is worth.

It is impossible to know if in 2021 the football fields will once again be our home gardens. Hopefully. I think we are putting too many expectations in 2021. 2021 is “the new Messi“Over the years, a young man with a lot of potential but with a suffocating environment. He will end up going to the Turkish league with the label of a former young promise if we do not relax under the pressure.

Balaídos Stadium.

Lalo R. Villar (LALIGA)



What is clear is what we have missed in this grotesque year that finally ends. I have missed driving the car next to Balaídos, parking it and heading to the stadium regretting being late once again. Climb the five flights of concrete stairs. Clean the seat of seagull feces. Sit behind that grizzled man who always criticizes the coach (whoever he is) because “Aspas It’s falling too far out. “To bolt to the bar at break to buy a pack of pipes and a bottle of water without a cap. Dump some of the water on my way to my seat. Hear a baleful, rude murmur when things don’t turn out. Listen to the global laugh when yes. Clap. Sing. Cheer. Watch the players warming up in the band moving their hips hypnotically as if they were playing with a coal hoop. Staying to see if they say hello or not before going to the locker room. And finally, come home and put on the replay of the game because on the field you can see it, but above all it feels, something completely different – faster, more exciting, more addictive – than in a pixel rectangle.