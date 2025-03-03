With the beginning of the month of March 2025, there are many people who have begun to wonder about the exact day in the one that begins with the spring station, That with which winter is put an end to summer, so it is sinonym of softer temperatures, as well as the flowering of the gardens and the ideal moment to prepare the garden.

However, in much of Spain, the month of March has begun with low temperatures, cold, snow and rain, something frequent at this time of year, since winter continues, although it is On March 1 when weather spring begins.

This does not mean that the heat arrives at once. In fact, the month of March and April is usually characterized by abundant rains, which are necessary just before summer begins. So, They can continue to give snowfall and night frost In many parts of our country.

Date of the beginning of spring 2025

Although the spring meteorology has already begun since last Saturday, March 1, it will not be until next Thursday, March 20, 2025 when the spring station officially begins. It will be, specifically, From 10.02 hoursaccording to the calculations of the National Astronomical Observatory, belonging to the National Geographic Institute (IGN).

Thus, you have to know that this station It will last approximately 92 days and 18 hoursand will end on June 21 with the beginning of summer. In addition, the famous time change is added on the same dates, passing to the summer schedule, which will take place on the last Sunday of March, specifically, at night that goes from Saturday, March 29 to Sunday, March 30, 2025.

“The beginning of spring in the northern hemisphere is defined by the moment when the Earth goes through the point of its orbit From which the center of the sun crosses Ecuador Celeste in its apparent movement to the north. The day this happens the duration of the day and night practically coincide. This circumstance is also called spring equinox, “they indicate from the IGN.

Throughout the 21st century, the beginning of spring can be given, at most, on three different dates of the calendar (March 19, 20 and 21)being its earliest beginning that of the year 2096 and the latest beginning that of 2003. The variations from one year to another are due to the way in which the sequence of years according to the calendar (some leaps, others not) with the duration of each orbit of the earth around the sun around the sun.

The sky during the spring of 2025

During spring, the best time for the observation of the night sky begins, an activity that captures the attention of many fans. As they collect from the same source, in this spring 2025 Different astronomical events will be given.

On the one hand, after sunset, the station will begin with Mars and Jupiterbut the latter will cease to be visible in early June. Also at the beginning of that month Mercury It will make its appearance in the evening. On the other hand, the sunrises, on the other hand, will begin spring without any visible planet. Venus It will begin to be seen since the end of March, while at the beginning of April, they will appear Saturn and Mercury. The latter will stop seeing at the end of May.

As for constellations, at the beginning of spring, some typical winter can still be seen at dusk, such as Orion, Can Mayor or Gemini. As the weeks progress, these constellations will be approaching the sun and will give way to more characteristic constellations of spring, such as Leo, with their striking form of question invested in the star Régulo, Virgo, with the brilliant spike, and the boyero, With the Red Estrella Arturo.

In addition, as a fact of interest, you have to know that a partial eclipse will occur, of Sol. It will be March 29 and can be seen from northwest Europe, Russia and Africa, Greenland and the northeast end of America. It will be visible from Spain with medium-low magnitudes: “This is the first of a series of sun eclipses that will be visible from Spain in the coming years: on August 12, 2026 and on August 2, 2027 we can enjoy two total eclipses, followed by one annular on January 26, 2028,” they inform.

“Other phenomena of astronomical interest during the spring of 2025 are the meteor rains of the lyed, whose maximum is expected Towards April 22and the ETA acuáridas, with maximum towards May 6. The moons full of the station will take place on April 13, May 12 and June 11, “conclude from the IGN.