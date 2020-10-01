Agricultural prices have been abnormally low for months for cereals, milk and meat in general. According to the latest conjuncture report from the National Interprofessional Center for the Dairy Economy (CNIEL), “the standard price for conventional cow’s milk was in July 2,020 of € 326 per 1,000 liters. It is € 14 below the July 2019 level ”. This falling price occurred against a backdrop of sustained increases in production costs. Because the summer drought has reduced the grass production of meadows like those of plots sown with corn, which is then intended for silage for the winter food of the herds.

In this context, it is worth looking at the study that the Chambers of Agriculture published this summer on the income of farmers in six metropolitan departments in 2019. It concerns 2,741 farms with 16 production systems. The farms studied are located in Loire Atlantique, Maine-et-Loire, Manche, Indre-et-Loire, Sarthe and Deux-Sèvres. But its results can be transferred to many other agricultural departments. In the departments studied, the useful agricultural area per work unit is 90.5 hectares and the average current result per work unit of € 22,900 over the year for a capital value of € 336,000, again per unit of work. job. It should be kept in mind here that a farmer remunerates his work by also making the capital that belongs to him grow, as we pointed out in an article published last Monday on self-employed workers.

The Chambers document indicates that “the study is carried out on the basis of accounts for a 12-month fiscal year, closed between 1 er January and December 31, 2019. The results also take into account the 2018 and 2019 harvests depending on the productions and farms. The average 2019 current result for the entire sample amounts to € 22,900, an increase of 2.6% over 2018 ”. We know, for example, that the cereal harvest was good in 2019. Nevertheless, “in 2019, incomes of less than € 15,000, or less than one minimum wage, concern 46% of the farms in the sample. 30% of farms have a result of more than € 30,000 in results per agricultural work unit (AWU) ”, further specifies the study.

A lasting drop in the price of milk following the end of quotas

But these results vary significantly depending on the production. Graphs show the evolution of annual income between 2014 and 2019. In cow’s milk production, this annual income per work unit was € 19,420 in 2014. This was the last year in which quotas per country regulated the milk production in Europe. In 2015, the first year without regulation, the annual income per work unit fell to € 13,914, then fell to € 8,759 in 2016, due to the increase in European stocks of butter and powder, which led dairies unless you pay for milk when you leave the farm.

The study does not say so, but in 2016 the price of a liter of milk leaving the farm often fell to 27 cents, compared to 37 cents in 2014 and around 32 cents in 2015, in most cases. During these same years, the income of beef cattle breeders has changed little, going from 13,001 € per year in 2014 to a maximum of 14,900 € in 2016, to drop the following three years and fall to 11,392 € in 2019. Gold 2019 was a year of drought with rising production costs in regions where this type of breeding predominates. The year 2020 will have the same consequences, although difficult to quantify for the moment.

Piggy days for pig farmers

In 2014, the average annual income per work unit was only € 1,184, or € 99 per month for pig farmers. It rose slightly in 2015 to reach € 5,276 over the year per unit of agricultural work. It rose to € 22,931 in 2017 but fell to € 15,188 in 2019. The study of the chambers of agriculture gives no explanation for this development and this sector must be followed closely to understand this fluctuation in prices and income. In 2014, the European Union took economic sanctions against Russia, which responded by declaring an embargo on European exports of pork, dairy products, and fruits and vegetables. This is one of the reasons for the fall in the price of pork in 2014 and 2015 among our breeders. In 2017, the ravages of African swine fever in China drastically increased European exports to China as well as prices. But they’ve been coming down for a year, and US exports to China have tripled in the first half of 2020 compared to 2019.

The wheat would have paid off, but it no longer pays

Regarding cereals and other major crops such as rapeseed and sunflower or beet, current income per unit of work is even lower than in pigmeat, even in deficit between 2014 and 2017 inclusive. From an annual deficit of € 5,936 per unit of work in 2017 we go to a remuneration of € 15,378 in 2018 and € 17,192 in 2019. Here, it is the world price of cereals set on a daily basis. in the trading rooms which decides the income of the producers. In September 2020 the price of a tonne of wheat returned to the port of Rouen was on average € 185 compared to € 198 two years earlier. As world reserves are substantial, prices for the next few months will remain low and the income of many grain farmers will be close to zero, when it is not in deficit.

Irresponsible political decision-makers in France and in Europe

In the globalized market for grains, meat and dairy products as it operates today, farm gate prices do not take into account production costs. They remain abnormally and durably low as long as the global supply in each of these products remains a few points higher than solvent demand. This is how liberalism works, causing ruin for too many peasants when low prices last a long time. When a risk of shortage appears, prices can soar and poor households can no longer afford to buy food. The responsibility of French and European political decision-makers is heavy, whose “letting it go” aggravates the negative consequences of this permanent speculation on the price of our daily food. Especially when the Member States of the Union authorize the European Commission to increase the number of free trade agreements with third countries such as Canada, Mercosur, even Australia and New Zealand, while the United Kingdom is leaving the European Union.

It is by doing this that the heads of state and government of Europe are depriving the men and women who work hard to produce our daily food of income!

Gerard Le Puill