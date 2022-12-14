The Paralympic Games arose in the year 1960, with the aim of creating a first level sport scenario for those athletes who had some physical or mental limitation.

These fairs, along with the Olympic Games, have not been spared from fraud attempts by various participating delegations. The most recent and remembered case occurred at the Paralympic Games in Sydney, in the year 2000, more specifically in the discipline of basketball.

For that year, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) had established a maximum IQ threshold of 70 points for those players who were considered mentally disabled.

suspiciously impressive



Basketball debuted precisely in the jousts held in Australian territory. In this sport, the Spanish delegation had an outstanding and dominant presentation: they managed to win all the games they played by, at least, 15 points ahead of their rivals.

The team from the Iberian Peninsula had even managed to beat Russia (the favorite at the time) in the final 87-63, thus taking the gold medal.

His performance was so superior that it did not take long for him to raise suspicions in more than one athlete. Bradley Lee, a player on the Australian national team who played in that tournament, had his doubts.

“I suspected it, but I did not express it. His team was completely different from the others. We had our doubts that something was wrong, but we couldn’t pinpoint it,” Lee revealed, as quoted by ‘ABC News’.

fleeting joy



24 hours later, the sports newspaper ‘Marca’ paid tribute to the players of the Spanish basketball team who managed to win the gold medal in the Paralympics.

However, the newspaper began to receive letters from numerous people, who affirmed that they recognized some of the players of that national team, assuring that they did not have any type of intellectual disability.

The controversy broke out in November 2000, when one of the players from the Paralympic champion team confessed that, in reality, he was a journalist from a Spanish financial newspaper called ‘Capital’. His name was Carlos Ribagorda and he revealed that he managed to infiltrate the team in 1999.

Little medical rigor?



Beyond talking about himself, Ribagorda also admitted that ten of the twelve players who were part of the delegation did not have any mental disability either, but they had pretended to have it in order to participate in the jousting in sydney.

Ribagorda, as quoted by the ‘Huffington Post’ newspaper, mentioned that the only medical examination he underwent was “a blood pressure check after doing six push-ups”.

During their stay in Australia, most of the Spanish players pretended to be mentally disabled, both in and outside of matches. This situation did not take long to cause discomfort.

“In the second half of our first game, we easily scored 30 points -said the journalist, as quoted by the French newspaper- Then the coach told us, half laughing and half serious, to drag our feet a bit so it wouldn’t be obvious” .

everything was revealed



Going deeper into his statements, Ribagorda mentioned that at least five other players from the Spanish team, added to several other athletes of other nationalities, attended the Paralympic Games in Sydney without “any mental or physical disability.”

Given this, the Spanish Paralympic Committee opened an investigation, which concluded that, indeed, ten of the 12 medalists had an IQ greater than 70.

This triggered the return of the gold medals to the CPI. Likewise, the people involved were brought to justice. 13 years later, the verdict ruled that of the 19 people accused, 18 were acquitted.

On the other hand, Fernando Martín Vicente, who was the president of the Spanish Federation of Sports for People with Intellectual Disabilities (Feddi), He had to pay a fine of 5,400 euros for fraud, in addition to returning a total of 142,355 euros invested in subsidies for Paralympic athletes at that time.

Excessive punishment?



In his defense, the then president of Feddi explained that he had taken advantage of a legal loophole: “If someone cheats, it is difficult to detect. It is easy to pretend that you have low intelligence.

Given these statements, the CPI made the decision to disqualify athletes with mental disabilities from the Games until further notice.

This sentence was an unfair measure for many athletes in the world. Robyn Smith, from Sports Inclusion Australia, expressed in an interview quoted by ‘ABC News’ the concern that many compatriot athletes have regarding this decision: “Many of our high-level athletes called me to say: ‘I didn’t cheat, I didn’t cheat. I get it’. It was heartbreaking, to go from being heroes to being kicked out of the movement.”

Mentally disabled athletes did not participate until the games played in London in 2012after the CPI became aware of the evolution of disability detection methods.

