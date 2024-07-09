After a resounding victory over France in the semi-finals of Euro 2024, the Spanish national team is preparing for its next challenge. Luis Enrique’s team has almost completely dominated the encounter at the Allianz Arena in Munich, nullifying the French in every aspect of the game. Goals from Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo sealed the fate of Spain, who will now face a new challenge on their way to continental glory.
The next match for the Spanish national team will be on July 14 at 9:00 p.m. in Berlin. There, Spain will face the winner of the match between Holland and England, in a semi-final that promises to be equally disputed and exciting. For this crucial match, Spain will be able to count on the return of key players such as Carvajal and Le Normand, who will return after serving their respective suspensions.
Building on a strong performance against France, Spain will look to maintain their level of play and continue to push towards the ultimate goal of lifting the Euro 2024 trophy. Spanish fans are now in anticipation of another epic chapter in European football history as the team prepares to face one of the continent’s most formidable contenders.
