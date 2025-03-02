«There are times when you really have the feeling of living in a different country. You stop to think and realize that you can live oblivious to Spain. It is not normal ». Elda Mata, President of Catalan Civil Societat, 45 years living … In a small town in Gerona, it is clear: «The State has disappeared. I go out and Spain does not exist, except to renew the ID or some very specific procedure. ” Mata’s opinion can be extrapolated to any Catalan locality. In Lleida, Ángeles Ribes, Now autonomous and between 2011 and 2023 Councilor for Citizens: “It is not a perception, you walk through Lleida or its province and there is very little to make you think you are in Spain.”

These two opinions are based on an objective process of political decentralization, not only administrative, which carries with it the disappearance of the common, national or – in a state as a result of the successive transfers of competences without review or control to the Generalitat of Catalonia. From 1978 until 2022, the General State Administration signed 192 Transfer of functions and services to the Autonomous Administration of Catalonia. It is the region that has the most competencies. From basic services, such as education or health, also transferred to the set of autonomies, to aspects such as prisons, citizen security or traffic, and is when the control of borders and public hacienda falls.

If this process had been done with constitutional loyalty it would be difficult to find resistances. But the erase of Spain has been carried out under premises such as those of the grievance, victimism, historical falsehoods and political lies. Cardedu (Barcelona), just 40 kilometers from the Catalan capital, exhibits a luminous poster in the building of the Office of Tax Management of the Diputación, which it shares with the delegation of the Tax Agency of Catalonia, which recalls that Spain “plunder” to Catalonia 22,000 million euros each year “Whether you are Catalan and if you feel Spanish.”

The new wave of assignments, the result of the investiture agreements of Pedro Sánchez (PSOE), in 2023, and Salvador Illa (PSC), In 2024, they do not predict less resistance. This occurs – the Generalitat is about to take the integral management of immigration – when independence has less institutional presence due to a loss of votes.

October 3, 1980 Education At the end of 1980, the Government signs the first constitutional decree that begins the transfer of the education competence to the Generalitat of Catalonia. Teaching is one of the pillars in which nationalism has supported the difference with the rest of Spain. The Executive does not rectify or just mandatory linguistic immersion in Catalan, an illegal model according to the courts of justice. March 13, 1998 Mossos d’Esquadra The Mossos d’Esquadra, a co -confused police force throughout history and that Franco, after abolishing it in 1939, recovers it very small in 1950 and only for vigilation tasks of the current Palace of the Generalitat, begins its constitutional deployment in 1994. In 1998, the Government expels the Civil Guard of the roads of Catalonia and assumes its competition. If the PSOE-JUNTS pact is confirmed, they will also have the control of the borders with France. October 28, 1981 Flags in public spaces Only 170 Consistories of the 947 locations in Catalonia exhibited in 2022 the national teaching, according to the only report in this regard, prepared by citizen impulse. The 1981 flag law obliges them. In addition, independence symbology invades public spaces, streets, squares … Between 2001 and 2020 Streets of the streets and squares As Luis Cano collected for this newspaper in 2021, Catalonia went from 2001 to 2020 from having 130 streets or squares dedicated to Spain to only 108. The ‘cleaning’ is constant and kings and characters of common history disappear for October 1 (72 municipalities) or the ‘Catalan countries’ (165).

«In 2017 the situation was different: the distinction between the constitutionalists and those who skipped the law was very clear. Now, the lines are blurred. And at the time of greater independence weakness is when more competitions are transferred. It is discouraging: less ‘procés’ translates in less state, “he laments. And aim ribes: »We are in a more calamic situation than in 2017, because So there was hope, Now the PSC has been responsible for confusing with the independentists. “

At the entrance of Balaguer (Lleida), on a road, you can read: «Balaguer committed to the Catalan Republic». Neither the Government delegation, nor the Generalitat, both in the hands of the PSC, move a finger for removing the poster. The discouragement of those who went out to defend the Constitution in 2017 is at maximum. Citizens won the Catalan elections that year and it was useless. In 2021 and 2024 the victory went from PSC and everything remains the same. «Since there are no burning containers in the streets of Barcelona they sell you that there is peace, but in reality there is submission,” Ribes argues.

Not in all towns and cities it is the same. A balemo of measurement of the situation are the ‘stelae’ that are seen and those that are no longer shown. «Not even the people of Barcelona are made to the idea. In the province of Gerona, for example, the ‘stellar’ in the roundabout of entry in each municipality is almost the norm, ”explains Mata; which adds: «When it is assured that There is no civil conflict It is because a part of the population decides not to expose publicly. “

The new wave of assignments are for Sánchez and Illa to remain as presidents

In any hand portfolio the evidence of the existence of Spain can only be demonstrated with the ID. The rest of the cards could be from another country. “For the day to day of any family there is no Spain”, Defend Ribes that regrets the economic concert. “Nor hacienda.” The ilerdense leaves the last reflection on the table: «The erase has been a fine rain. But I am surprised that outside Catalonia the concept of Spain as free and equal citizens is lost ».