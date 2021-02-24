It happened in 2017. Kylian Mbappé came from being champion with Monaco, a figure, chosen in the ideal teams of the French League and the Champions League. More: he was nominated by FIFA for the Team of the Year and the Ballon d’Or, he won the Golden Boy award (for the best young footballer of the Old Continent). He was already a player for the French National Team. And Diego Maradona was going to recommend him to Real Madrid at the end of that year. I was 18 years old. But enough laurels to be received with honors in Paris. He was still shy.

Anyway, it was known and is known: PSG’s dressing room is not easy. And in those days, despite the pitiful victories (the team won all four local competitions, the League, the Coupe de France, the League Cup and the Champions Trophy) some players did not welcome it. Those responsible for the charges, the laughs and the supposedly pejorative nicknames were the work of the Group of Brazilians, led by Neymar and Dani Alves.

Mbappé kept flying. His mother Fayza Lamari – an outstanding handball player; of Algerian origin – he was already smiling in that dreamy 2018. Not only for the title at the World Cup in Russia, with his son’s four goals in the competition (including one in the final 4-2 against Croatia that enshrined him as the youngest player to achieve that merit; thus he surpassed the record de Pelé from 1958). She knew that in the PSG dressing room they were already going to have to take care of the loaded ones for her baby. They called him Donatello, like one of the characters in The ninja turtles. He didn’t like it. Especially at the beginning. Now he laughs. He is the star. And he hears any nickname from the throne of supercracks.

Was not bullying of Elite. But it was like him. Kylian got angry multiple times. Already a winner of the World Cup with the France of his birth, nobody bothered him by saying a phrase that he intended to belittle him and that to him –in short a teenager in a team of established billionaires– it bothered him:

-You only know how to run fast.

He was always a supersonic. Since my days when I was a baby on the outskirts of Paris, at the local club, AS Bondy. Where now, in addition to being a frequent visitor, he is a persistent supportive entrepreneur. Kylian is part of the complex amalgamation of France that is exhibited through football and how well it portrays the documentary Les Bleus.

Those days of reception with bullying they were buried. Credit to Mbappe, above all, and to those who carried it and realized quite early that it was a mistake. Not just as professionals. But because that kid was going to give them goals, assists and the possibility of continuing to win titles and millions. These data are useful regarding his influence: in his entire professional career he played 213 games and participated in 214 plays in a decisive way (138 goals and 76 assists). And at 22 he already has 12 titles.

They are other current days. Already closer, for example, Neymar -now out due to injury- he usually shares every celebration with Mbappé. And he gladly publishes them on social networks.

It should be said: now he is also another Mbappé. More intense, he is no longer inhibited before that dressing room or before any rival that he watched on television, he already begins to show himself as a precocious leader due to the weight of his game, but also because of that personality that he was forging from adverse situations. Today he is an untouchable in the same place where they called him Donatello, that nickname that no longer bothers him. However, now almost everyone chooses to call him with a loving Kiki.

Is that now Kylian is angry, he does not even let them touch him. An unequivocal demonstration occurred in the recent game against Barcelona, ​​in the 4-1 at Camp Nou for the knockout stages of the Champions League. There were three goals and one thousand Mbappé plays. Sergiño Dest was catching him on a stopped ball because he couldn’t stop him otherwise. The Frenchman got angry:

–Do not touch mehe said in perfect Spanish.

The moment, in detail, was captured by the Movistar + cameras. Jordi Alba and Gerard Piqué appeared on the scene, two of the emblems of this adrift Barcelona.

The left winger approached him and murmured: “He has come to ask for your forgiveness. You are an enlarged one”.

It was for more Kylian:

–In the street, I kill you, he exaggerated.

Then Piqué appeared, one of the captains blaugranas: “But who are you going to kill? Who are you going to kill?” The central marker looked angry.

And Alba continued, also angry: “He’s learning, uncle is learning. You’re learning from the worst, fool”. Was he referring to Neymar, now the Frenchman’s buddy?).

For Mbappé the game was over. It was time to do what he does best: run, play, assist, score goals. In short, continue to amaze with your football.

