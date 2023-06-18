Of Anna Fregonara

Excessive sedentary lifestyle is linked to a shorter lifespan. Sitting down and getting up from the floor improves spinal balance and muscle strength. How to choose the seat

When was the last time you were told that sitting might be good for your health? Probably any healthy adult has never heard of it. Also because scholars agree in emphasizing how theexcessive sedentary lifestyle is linked to a shorter and lower quality lifespan: it exposes to a increased risk of cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, some forms of cancer, depression, dementia, stress, anxiety. Not only that, physical activity improves

bone mineralization

the sleep quality, self-esteem, digestive function and bowel regularity. Yet there is a type of session that, if practiced 15-30 minutes a day according to Juliet and Kelly Starrett, he a doctor of physiotherapy, his wife a former professional athlete, authors of the bestseller Built to moveit seems useful: that on the ground, for example with crossed legs like they taught us in kindergarten or like when in yoga you do the lotus, the symbolic asana.

Column balance In these positions the legs are kept in abductionthus opening the hip, and there is a good balance of the spine as a whole which maintains a harmonic contracture of the back, explains Cesare Faldini, full professor of Orthopedics at the University of Bologna and director of the Orthopedic and Traumatology Clinic of the Rizzoli Institute in Bologna. In this way, the body cancels, or almost, the possible negative effects of the positions we adopt to sit – at the desk, in the car, on public transport, on the sofa – up to 90 percent of the day: let’s think about how much the body has to compensate when we sit cross-legged, with one foot tucked under the thigh, or hunched over the desk. The latter is the main mistake that is made because it reduces the



lumbar lordosis and the position becomes the maximum load condition of the column.

Floor time, as Americans call it, is becoming a trend, even if the nuances of what it means to sit on the floor are greater than you might think. While the scientific evidence is scant, the possible benefits range from improving

posture and flexibility up to counteracting sore necks and even promoting the

longevity

. A group of researchers, we read in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, subjected 2002 adults, aged between 51 and 80, to a musculoskeletal fitness control test a few years ago: it consisted of assessing the ability to sit to the ground and then to stand up using the minimum support deemed necessary. Each of the two basic movements got a score from which one point was subtracted for each aid used, for example a hand or a knee. Subjects were followed up for an average of six years. For researchers, the test has been shown to be predictive of all-cause mortality. The subjects in the lowest score range had, in fact, a risk of death 5-6 times higher than those in the reference group. See also Diet isn't everything: how to lose weight forever. 10 things to know

Muscle strength This study uses the ability to sit on the floor and stand up independently to test muscle strength and coordination, Faldini said. These are qualities which, if they are good, allow for more effective cardiovascular function which is correlated with better life expectancy, which is also influenced by the weight-power ratio. Leaving aside the score, which should only be evaluated and measured by a specialist, the test exercise could, instead, be performed as a workout. Knowing how to do it can reduce the risk of falling, which in the elderly is always associated with reduced strength; makes the subject autonomous because getting up may not be easy if you don’t train; keeps the muscles toned that supports us in the correct position.

Not all sittings on the ground are goodSitting with legs straight in front of is a position that not everyone can assume because, especially in the elderly or overweight, the nerve roots are stretched, especially the sciatic nerve, and pain can occur. This can also happen in the typical Japanese position (seiza) in which the legs are bent so that the instep rests on the floor and the heels are under the bottom, the orthopedic surgeon points out. To do well, sitting on the ground must not cause suffering or discomfort. For this reason, a cushion can be used which, in addition to being an excellent insulator of the temperature, makes contact with the ground less traumatic. Those who are not used to it after a while can feel discomfort which can manifest itself as paresthesias, pins and needles in the legs. Even a seemingly easy movement like sitting on the ground requires gradual training.