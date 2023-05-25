Ernest Hemingway’s prose is characterized by its refined and minimalist style. Beneath the apparent trivial conversations of his characters lies the true meaning of the story, where what is not told is always more important than what is told.

To achieve this result, the North American writer used the technique called Theory of the iceberg or Theory of omission, a method where silences emerge and remain floating on the surface of the story while the meaning sinks its roots in the bottom of the story itself. Hemingway would put this technique into practice, thereby deploying a psychological system that came from ancient times, since the first to speak of the Iceberg Theory was the psychologist Gustav Fechner (1801-1887) when he explained that only the symptoms of mental illnesses are perceived, since, these appear on the surface of the water like a small tip of the iceberg, while the largest percentage of its structure remains hidden in the depths of the unconscious; our most intimate part that years later Freud would study.

It is curious that it was Freud —and not Fechner— who was attributed the statement of the Iceberg Theory, and it is even more curious that, based on Freud’s research on the unconscious, Hemingway understands that it is there, in the unconscious, where the repressed emotions are encysted because they are conflicting for the conscious mind. In this way, applying psychological theory to the story, Hemingway will tell his stories from what is not written, from what is not perceived and which is the fundamental element of that same story. Now back to Fechner, for although he was not known for his Iceberg Theory, he would be known for exploring the mathematical relationships between body and mind.

Jean Patchett and Ernest Hemingway in Havana. Vogue, November 1950. Clifford Coffin

Fechner achieved this from the development of Ernst Heinrich Weber, a German doctor who formulated an equation to measure the magnitude of sensations and whose formula would be improved by Fechner himself, giving rise to the Weber-Fechner law with which he would translate the relationship between soul and soul into a formula. matter, body and mind, physics and metaphysics, thus resolving the question of why, when two small stimuli are compared, the difference between them distinguishes them, no matter how small it may be; whereas if the stimuli are large, there has to be a difference of greater magnitude to distinguish them.

In other words: we can distinguish between a 10-kilo dumbbell and a 15-kilo dumbbell, but it is more difficult to distinguish between a 50-kilo dumbbell and a 55-kilo dumbbell. In this way, it is more difficult to perceive differences in larger masses or units than in smaller masses or units. And this happens with everything, including time; For this reason, time passes faster as we get older; a year takes less time to arrive now than it did a few years ago. And what can he say about writing; writing a novel always takes longer for the first 100 pages than for the remaining 200.

Perhaps this is why Hemingway, after writing a story, cut it down until it was reduced to its skeleton. He did it unconsciously to go back to the beginning and make time last. Because the time of the clocks, in reality, does not change, it is always the same in order to be able to measure the change; a game where the permanent always lasts longer at the beginning.

Note: if you are interested in getting closer to the figure of Hemingway, your Stories They are published in Spanish by Lumen in a translation by Damián Alou and with a prologue by García Márquez.

