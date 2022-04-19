In D66 you have always had a gap between the leadership and the members. Founder Hans van Mierlo spoke compellingly about the democratic shortcomings of the system, but was prompted during the campaign by an advertiser. His successor Jan Terlouw always maintained an image of principled enthusiasm, but was assisted by one of the boldest spin doctors from the history of The Hague.

And D66 members were ambiguous about it: they admired the loftiness of these leaders and tolerated the sales pitch – until the media criticism got crazy.

You saw this again over the weekend. De Volkskrant wrote about a confidential annex to an investigation into transgressive behavior in the party. According to Sigrid Kaag, the report, which was made public three weeks before the elections last year, showed that there is ‘no structurally unsafe environment’ in D66. The confidential attachment, shared with the victim by external agency Bing on election night (!) does indeed state that a (senior) D66 employee was a victim of ‘cross-border behavior’ in 2015-16 by lobbyist Frans van Drimmelen, party prominent and at the time. also the talent scout of the party.

The party and Bing say that Kaag did not see the confidential attachment for privacy reasons, but the case sets D66 members in motion: hundreds of them ask in a open letter openness and a members meeting within three weeks. Detail: among them Eelco Keij from New York, who owns Van Drimmelen’s lobby office there represents.

Van Drimmelen was a great gentleman in D66 for many years. He already supported Alexander Pechtold when he competed against Lousewies van der Laan for party leadership in 2006. He recruited then D66 chairman Ingrid van Engelshoven in 2009 as a partner of his lobby office. As a talent scout, he argued from 2016 that the party should bring Sigrid Kaag, then a UN diplomat, to The Hague. Van Engelshoven, now alderman in The Hague, visited Kaag in Lebanon in the spring of 2017 to persuade her. And even before Pechtold left politics in 2018, it was an open secret within D66 that Van Drimmelen was after Kaag as the new party leader.

Four years later, Kaag ends up in her first D66 storm: now that initial media skepticism about D66 participation in Rutte IV is surfacing (new administrative culture?), members are demanding openness in response to the alleged advertising skill. It requires Kaag to be able to explain completely credibly that she really knew nothing about it. Otherwise, D66 history shows, it won’t be long before the cutting begins on its chair legs. This is how D66 works: members take it for granted that this loftiness is also realized.

