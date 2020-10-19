Siddharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt made their Bollywood debut with the film Student of the Year. This film of the three was proved to be a superhit. During the promotion of the film, Siddharth told many funny things. When Siddharth was asked what was the most awkward moment at the time of shooting, he said that it was the most awkward to kiss Alia.

Siddharth had said, ‘It was very strange to rehearse the kissing scene with Alia. At that time everything was being taken care of what is the head, lips and nose angle. After some time it became very boring ‘.

During this interview, Siddharth had also said that he would definitely like to do Deepika Padukone onscreen.

Please tell that Siddharth was seen in the last film Marjawan. Tara Sutaria was in the lead role with Siddharth in the film. Siddharth and Tara’s chemistry fans liked it. Talking about the upcoming projects of the actor, he will soon be seen in a double role in an action thriller film. His name has not been revealed but this year the film will be released in theaters on November 20. This information was shared by Siddharth on Instagram.

Siddharth will be seen in a remake of a Tamil film, which is being set to be shot in Delhi. Produced under the production of Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Vardhan Ketkar, Siddharth will be seen as a businessman and another as a villain.