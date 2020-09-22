According to research, more than half of the women want to become a mother before 30 and wish to start their family before this age. 59% of women believe that 29 is the best age to be pregnant. At this age, women are financially strong and can handle financially.

Women consider the age of 29 to be not only child but also relationship with partner. At this time the girls feel safe in their relationships. The girls, at 29, find themselves ready for baby and their relationship remains in love and balance.

Survey opinion

According to a survey, 3,000 women believe that a nutritious and balanced diet can increase their chances of conceive.

At the same time, two-thirds of women believe that daily intake increases the chances of conceive and quitting alcohol increases the chances of 42%.