Claudio’s query: Hi Diego, when should you control spider mites and thrips in a soybean crop? Could you tell me which product or mix of products is the most effective for its control? Thank you very much.

Response from Diego Alvarez: Hello Claudio, the ideal is to control early, with 15 to 20% of the height of the plant in the stands predisposing for the attack of these pests. It is suggested to apply the whole batch and you could use actives like abamectin or bifenthrin. Greetings.