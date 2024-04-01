It is permissible for a fasting person to eat and drink during the nights of Ramadan until dawn comes, and the arrival of dawn is known by the beginning of the time for the morning call to prayer, or by hearing the beginning of the call to prayer, and what indicates this is the saying of God Almighty: “And eat and drink until the father’s thread becomes clear to you. A black thread at dawn, then complete the fast until the night. [البقرة: 187].