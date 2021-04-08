The Technical Inspection of Vehicles (ITV) is a mandatory procedure in Spain. The first on a motorcycle must be passed 4 years after its first registration, and the following every two years. In the case of mopeds, they are exempt until the third year from their first registration, and then, also every two years. You will have to go to any ITV station and submit the following documentation: the technical sheet of the vehicle (or also known as the ITV card of the motorcycle), the driving license and the receipt of the insurance in force.

If the result of the inspection is favorable, but shows slight defects, you will have to correct them, but you will not have to pass the inspection again. In the event of serious or very serious defects, the result may be unfavorable or even negative. In both cases you will have a within two months to fix the defects and pass the ITV again. The difference is that with the negative ITV, the vehicle will not be able to circulate even to go to the workshop and you will only be able to use the services of a crane or trailer to transport it, depending on RACE.

Failure to pass it in due time, that is, to circulate with it expired, will entail a penalty of 200 euros; and circulate if the result has been unfavorable, 500. In the first case, the authorities will withdraw your circulation permit and instead they will give you a permit to circulate to the nearest workshop or ITV center within a maximum period of 10 days to comply with the obligation to pass said inspection.

Specifically, in the inspection of the motorcycle they will check the frame number and that the license plate can be read well; that the tires are in good condition (tread with a minimum depth of 1.6 mm) and that they coincide with those that appear in the technical sheet; that the lighting system works correctly, that the mirrors and other elements, such as the exhaust pipe, are homologated and are those that appear on the vehicle’s card; They will check the handles, the fairing, the handles, the suspensions, brakes, possible oil or gasoline leaks, the transmission and they will carry out the emission tests and noise tests.

For its part, in the inspection of a moped, in addition to the above, the inspector will check that it does not exceed 45 km / h, which is the maximum speed allowed for this type of vehicle, and that its exhaust is the original and approved .

How much will it cost me?



The price of the motorcycle ITV It changes according to the Autonomous Community where you live, since in each site the rates are different. In general, Extremadura and Mallorca are the communities with the cheapest rates for almost all types of vehicles. Quite the opposite of Ceuta, which is still the one with the highest prices to pass the ITV.

On average, they usually have a price of 20 euros, but, for example, it will cost you much less to pass the inspection in Mallorca, which currently costs 14.35 euros, compared to the 40.33 that you will pay in Ceuta. In Madrid the rate will range between 36 and 40 euros, 35.25 in Galicia, 18.58 to 21.25 in Catalonia or 37.20 in Andalusia. Another curiosity happens in the latter: once you go out of time, the price will be taxed with 12% more.