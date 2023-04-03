Nutritionist Tala Al-Khatib said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia” that most of the tips that are given to those fasting during the month of Ramadan focus on how to completely stop drinking coffee, which is impossible for coffee lovers who are impatiently waiting for the breakfast date so that they can Drink their favorite drink, noting that this matter is completely understandable, and therefore, instead of asking them to stop drinking coffee altogether, they should be directed to eat the right amount at the right time.

Where is the problem with coffee?

Tala Al-Khatib confirms that the problem with most types of coffee is not the calories it contains, as it is a low-calorie drink, in the event that sugar or full-fat milk is not added to it, as the real problem of coffee lies in the high percentage of caffeine it contains, which leads to an increase in feelings of anxiety. Anxiety, tension and nervousness, and cause insomnia in the event of excessive intake, and therefore the fasting person must commit to drinking a moderate amount of coffee during the month of Ramadan.

When does the fasting person drink coffee?

The nutritionist believes that one should refrain from drinking coffee immediately after breakfast, because it absorbs the minerals of some foods such as meat and others, and therefore fasting people can start drinking it an hour after breakfast, and up to two and a half hours, and at a rate ranging from one cup to three cups as a maximum for coffee addicts, This includes Arabic, Turkish, and espresso coffee. As for cappuccino, latte, and Nescafe coffee lovers, they can drink one cup an hour after breakfast, or they can even resort to drinking half a cup, an hour after breakfast, and half a cup after 3 hours of breakfast.

Suhoor coffee

Tala Al-Khatib explains in her interview with “Sky News Arabia” that it is true that coffee is a diuretic, and drinking it a lot at suhoor means that the fasting person loses a large amount of water during the hours of the day, but there is no harm in drinking one cup of Arabic or Turkish coffee or espresso at suhoor, While lovers of other types of coffee can drink a small cup if they want to, noting that coffee is beneficial when drunk in moderation, as it is rich in antioxidants that are beneficial for heart health, enhance alertness, reduce fatigue and reduce constipation.

Calorie count for a cup of coffee