When should a young girl fast?
It is not obligatory for a young girl to fast until she reaches puberty. Because of his saying, peace and blessings of God be upon him: “The pen has been lifted from three: and among them is mentioned the boy until he grows up.” As for her fasting before puberty, it is desirable for her according to her ability and ability; To get used to fasting.
