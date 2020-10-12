Bhopal: A new round of rhetoric has started between Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and the Congress. Congress leader Dinesh Gurjar yesterday gave a statement that Kamal Nath is the second industrialist in the country and Shivraj is ‘bare-hungry’. Shivraj Singh Chauhan responded to this today.

The Chief Minister said, “Yes we are bare-hungry, we know the sufferings of the poor, are engaged in their service throughout the day. Have you ever seen the poor, seen the hunger, saw the dust, seen the disease, saw the mud, do you know the pain of the poor? “

Shivraj Singh Chauhan said, “Let us stay bare-hungry, we are bare-hungry, so we put one thousand rupees in the account of Sahariya sisters. We make the children pay the fees so that they move forward. We are hungry, so Sambal Yojana Mama got it made and decided that if poor sister gives birth to son and daughter, then she will give 4 thousand rupees before giving birth and after that she will give 12 thousand rupees. “

Targeting Kamal Nath, he said, “Industrialist Kamal Nath, you have taken away children’s fees.” Sisters took money away. We are bare-hungry, so we provide daughters. You have given up by speaking 51 thousand. Ja industrialist, your industry makes you happy, we are naked hungry, that’s why farmers give money at zero percent interest. We are bare hungry, so the Prime Minister was giving 6 thousand rupees, we have added 4 thousand rupees to it and are giving 10 thousand rupees to the farmers. We are bare-hungry so we give laptops to children, give them smartphones. ”

Shivraj Singh Chauhan further said, “After the death of the poor in the accident, we give four lakh rupees for the sister so that the car of life keeps on track. Two lakh on normal death, also give five thousand rupees for shroud of the death of poor. If we are bare-hungry, we make pilgrimage to the elderly. They build pucca houses of the poor. Your richness Happy Kamal Nath. A bungalow, we do not lift fingers at the bare-hungry, let us remain bare, let us remain hungry so that we can serve the poor all our lives. ”

