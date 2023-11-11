At 2 years old she survived her mother’s suicide, suffering a serious injury: today Martina Fornari asks for help for a normal life

When he was only two years old, Martina Fornari, a girl from Bologna who is now 19 years old, has experienced a devastating drama. Her mother threw herself from the ninth floor of a building with her in her arms. The woman died, but she miraculously survived, even though she suffered a very serious injury to her leg. Today, to feel better, she asked for everyone’s help. Her moving story, told to The Corriere della Sera.

Martina Fornari’s name will mean nothing to many but hers historywhich is spreading on social media these days, really has everyone was moved.

His life began on an uphill climb, which when he was only 2 years oldtoo few to even realize what was happening, he lost his mother and, only by a miracle, did she manage to survive.

The mother was suffering from severe postpartum depression and at the height of yet another crisishe chose to end it jumping from the ninth floor of a palace, with his little girl in his arms.

The woman lost her life, little Martina, however, miraculously managed to survive, even though she suffered a serious and disabling leg injury.

Martina Fornari’s appeal

Growing up with that problem it wasn’t easy for the girlalways the target of teasing at school.

In 2021 a new defeat, with a infection born in the injured leg. A wound caused by one of the braces she used caused osteomyelitis and the resulting infection.

Invasive therapies and antibiotic treatments have unfortunately not served to avoid the worst, that is amputation of the leg, which occurred in February this year.

Now, in order to return to a life as normal as possible, the girl would need one prosthesispractically a electronic kneewhich however she cannot afford and which the local health authority does not provide.

To win this latest challenge, Martina has opened a fundraiser on Gofundme. The goal is to reach the 65 thousand euros needed to purchase the prosthesis and for the necessary interventions.

I make this request with humility and courage because the use of a prosthesis with an electronic knee (which the Local Health Authority will never be able to provide me and I am unable to purchase), would give me greater possibilities for a life as “normal” as possible, for do the things of any girl my age. I therefore ask for financial support for the purchase of this orthopedic instrument.

So much the support that the young woman is receiving, also from important sports personalities. Such as the Fortitudo Bolognathe 19-year-old’s favorite basketball team.