Not ten cupids could have ensured that Bastiaan and Suzanne from Married at first sight would fall in love. Yet he found love by standing at the altar on television and marrying a stranger. Five months after the wedding, Bastiaan Peppelenbos (46) from The Hague is madly in love. Not on Suzanne, but on his new love. 'It's all so much fun.'

