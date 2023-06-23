A witness appears on Kata’s disappearance: a lady said she heard the screams and desperate crying of a little girl

There are still many points to be clarified for the disappearance of the little girl kata, the 5-year-old girl who disappeared on the afternoon of Saturday 10 June. A woman interviewed by the Mattino Cinque journalist revealed important details about what happened that day.

The investigators made several searches inside the former Astor hotel, illegally occupied by several families, but inside the girl there are no tracks.

For his parents this is one good newsas it means that their little girl is still Viva and since she’s not in the facility, they still have a chance of being able to hug her again. The agents checked the sewers and the many crawl spaces.

A witness to the reporter of the program Morning Fiveexplained gods details about what he heard that day. The woman said:

CREDIT: RAI3

The day Kata disappeared, I heard a little girl crying and calling for mom. I heard this little girl cry and scream: ‘Mother, mother, mother!’ Those screams broke my heart, but knowing that there are so many children there I don’t know if it was really Kata. This voice struck me a lot compared to the other children, it was a desperate voice, but I live on the ground floor and I didn’t see anything.

The mystery of Kata’s disappearance

This little girl’s yellow occurred in the afternoon of Saturday June 10th. Her mother left her with an uncle while she went to work. However, when she returned, she discovered that her daughter had disappeared only some time later.

From a recalculation of schedules, Kathrina went to have one first shower and then when she came down to look for her baby, she found that it was no longer in the courtyard.

The woman filed a complaint around 20 and since then the police have started all the investigations of the case. The most plausible hypothesis at the moment is that of kidnapping and from the woman’s story, to the Canale 5 broadcast, this track seems to have confirmation.