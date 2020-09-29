The 12th season of the TV show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ has started. Amitabh Bachchan has been associated with this show for the last 20 years and the audience also likes Big B very much. Due to Coronavirus, this time the show does not have an audience, yet like every time, this year too, there is a lot of excitement about this show among the audience. At the same time, everyone knows that this game show has also been hosted by King Shahrukh Khan of Bollywood.

According to sources, the year the Shah Rukh Khan hosted ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, that year the TRP of the show was nothing special. Let us tell you that Amitabh Bachchan refused to host the third season of KBC for some reason, after which the show’s makers signed Shah Rukh Khan to host the show instead of Big B.

At the same time, the audience had become used to the strong voice of Amitabh Bachchan, probably because of this, when Shah Rukh started hosting the show, people did not get any special interest. The result was that every week the show’s TRI (TRP) went down, after which the makers of ‘KBC’ convinced Big B for the next season. According to media reports, Shah Rukh also apologized to Amitabh during this show. When Big B was hosting ‘KBC’, Shah Rukh reached the stage of ‘KBC’ for the promotion of his film Ra-One. At that time King Khan said that- ‘I made a mistake, which I tried to replace you.’