Seppe is 7 years old and is fighting a ruthless enemy: a fatal disease. Although his days are still filled with happiness, there is a thunder cloud hanging over his life. A life that, according to the doctors, will only last a few years at most. His mother Renee van Kessel is relieved that active termination of life has recently become one of the options for children with hopeless and unbearable suffering. “We have to make the undiscussable discussable.”

