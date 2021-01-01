Actress Tina Munim has been one of the most beautiful actresses of her time. Today we are going to share with you an anecdote related to Tina, who was in discussions about her personal life more than films. According to the news, Sanjay Dutt was completely mad at Tina Munim’s love.

This is said to be the decade of 1980s-81 when Rishi Kapoor and Tina Munim’s film ‘Karz’ was released. Just one year after this film, in 1981, Sanjay Dutt and Tina’s film ‘Rocky’ was also released. Tina was in both the films, in which Sanjay became suspicious that an affair was going on between Tina and Rishi.

It is said that after this, a drunk Sanjay Dutt planned to beat Rishi Kapoor with actor Gulshan Grover and had to take him out for beating. Sanjay had just moved forward that he found Neetu on the way, Neetu considered Sanjay to be a complete treat to him.

According to the news, Neetu explained to Sanjay that he had a misunderstanding and there is nothing like this between Rishi and Tina. It is said that Sanjay had given up his stubbornness to beat Ranbir’s father Rishi Kapoor while accepting Neetu.