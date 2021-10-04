The clichés on Ligue 1 and its deficiencies in terms of play die hard. Even Jorge Sampaoli uses it.

Despite an average ball possession approaching 64%, OM showed a great lack of inspiration against LOSC. A creativity deficit to be blamed on the absence of Dimitri Payet? Not for Jorge Sampaoli, who prefers to mock the game of Ligue 1 teams and mock the playful precepts in force – according to him – within the French championship. The coach of Olympique de Marseille did not hesitate to complain about the game played by Lille, in a press conference at the end of the match.

“The L1? It plays low, against ”

“The idea is to continue working, you have to go through the game again to win matches. It’s a difficult championship, very physical. There are many teams in France who play low and against, thundered the Argentine coach to the media after the meeting. We must continue to work, have possession of the ball and dominate our opponents as we did. “