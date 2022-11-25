During the interrogation, Shabbar, father of Saman Abbas, kept repeating that his daughter is still alive

Shabbar, father of Saman Abbasarrested a few days ago in a village in Pakistan, was questioned by the Islamabad judge.

Since the 18-year-old Pakistani girl disappeared about a year and a half ago, the man has been fled from Italy.

During the questioning, Shabbar kept repeating to the judge that the daughter she is still alive. Even after the discovery of the remains in Novellara, even after the initial confessions of the other suspects, the parent continues to deny having done wrong to his daughter and to have delivered her into the hands of those who would later deal with her disappearance.

Saman Abbas: the first confessions

The first rumors that have emerged in the last few hours state that uncle Danish would have decided to speak and that he would have been the one to indicate the point where to find the remains.

Not only that, one of the two cousins, on the other hand, would have already told how the events would have taken place. Which is that Saman Abbas would be suffocated to deathhe held her by the legs, while Danish and the other cousin took care of plugging her mouth.

Is the truth close?

The truth will only come when the recovery of the remains is complete. Only then can it be established whether they really belong to Saman Abbas and one can be established cause of death.

As explained by the lawyer of the Penelope association, the job is not easy, since the soil is very clayey and the remains are located near a unsafe building. For now, the body looks whole and not in pieces, as it had been believed until now.

Where is Nazia, the mother of the 18-year-old Pakistani?

In addition to saying that his daughter is still alive, Shabbar also told the authorities not to look for his wife in Pakistan as, according to him, it is returned to Europe. How much truth is behind his statements? He’s just trying to mislead the police?

Nazia is still fugitivethe only one among the 5 suspects.