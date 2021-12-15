Wednesday, December 15, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

When Saana Hakala started painting paintings last year, she didn’t expect to do it for work soon – now she sells her works on Instagram and earns better than as a teacher

by admin
December 15, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
9
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Saana Hakala Earns more paintings than she teaches. Leena Mäkinen dared to start studying a new field on the eve of her retirement age thanks to a surprising encounter. A career psychologist will tell you which fields are now being used the most.

First wages began to fall. Then the annual working time increased. Leena Mäkinen it seemed that more work was coming all the time, but it was paid less.

Four years ago, a reform of vocational education entered into force in Finland. Its purpose was to reform all parts of vocational education, from funding to the organization of education.

.
#Saana #Hakala #started #painting #paintings #year #didnt #expect #work #sells #works #Instagram #earns #teacher

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Candid New Year's outfits of the popular brand have caused bewilderment of buyers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.