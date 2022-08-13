Thirty-three years ago the world seemed at a turning point, with the fall of the Berlin Wall, and today we are left with a ferocious war in Europe. And still thirty-three years ago, on Valentine’s Day, Salman Rushdie found himself the recipient of a death sentence issued by the angry Iranian leader, Ayatollah Khomeini who had built a theocratic and naturally anti-Western state with the “Islamic revolution”.

The Anglo-Indian writer had recently published one of his best novels and also, unfortunately, the most universally known, The Satanic Verses: which changed his life by forcing him to an “armored” existence for at least two decades. Yesterday they resubmitted the bill, when perhaps no one thought about it anymore, in the first place the same Rushdie who indeed for some time gave up his escort and safety measures, and had somehow metabolized the agonizing adventure in the memoir Joseph Anton (from 2002: the title is the name Scotland Yard gave him, with which the clandestine name was presented in common life, in travels).

Just in the last pages, looking backwards, the author told himself yes, that perhaps it was worth it, despite the regime’s “hawks” from Iran increasing the price on his head from time to time while the “doves” they made it clear that the matter was almost resolved. When the Iranian president came to Italy on an official visit, it was 1999, by a curious coincidence (but let’s not forget that in the American Lessons Italo Calvino defines poetry as “the great enemy of chance, despite being a daughter of chance too and knowing that the case will ultimately win “) the University of Turin honored the writer, creating some diplomatic embarrassment. He, sly (it is a quality that everyone recognizes, it is also his true strength) spoke in the lectio magistralis of Latin writers, Suetonius who had taught him a lot about the elites of power, and the Ovid of Metamorphoses who had influenced precisely the verses satanic.

The name of Khomeini, the “father” of the Iranian revolution who had sentenced him to death (the fatwa is a sort of pass, an invitation to any good Muslim to kill the infidel if he wants to) was finally pronounced, starting from Calvino: if it is true that literature abounds with examples of “concreteness”, which is the desperate attempt to escape from the chaos, from the multiplicity of possible stories, Rushdie nevertheless observed how a sort of degeneration of this was taking place. idea, when concreteness turns into obsession. From that of Ahab for the white whale, to that of a Savonarola with the burning of his books, to that of a Khomeini who leads a revolution against history itself.

The “fault” of The Satanic Verses was that of having literally played with the Koran, taking up an ancient fable on certain verses subsequently removed because it was believed that they could have been suggested by the devil, a theme considered taboo by religious Islam. For the rest it is a fantastic novel, which begins with two characters who have fallen from a plane swooping towards the earth, and weaves stories of wonder around the theme of the confrontation between Good and Evil. Even in a humorous way. Released in September 1988, it touched some deep nerve. Among street demonstrations, hate speech, accusations of blasphemy, he was immediately banished to India, the author’s birthplace, and burned in the streets in civilized England by a group of fanatics. Finally, Iran, probably also for reasons of internal politics, took over the leadership of the lynching. Overnight Rushdie, who had looked at the first demonstrations with some amazement and skepticism, found himself under close surveillance.

He was given a new identity (Joseph Anton, in fact: he chose the name thinking of Conrad and the surname thinking of Chekhov: the writers he loved most), a large supply and a sort of stigma. He had become a dangerous man, he was often rejected, for example, on British Air flights for “safety” reasons – although this did not prevent him from arriving in Mantua in ’97 for the first edition of the Literature Festival; they even took strange walks together, much to the despair of the prefect and police everywhere.

However, such caution was not excessive. At the beginning of the nineties, the Italian translator, Ettore Capriolo, was stabbed, fortunately not to death, while the Japanese one was murdered, and someone shot his Norwegian publisher. On certain subjects it was forbidden to joke, and the world that considered itself increasingly free, rational, pluralist, discovered it just then with no little surprise. The new freedom that was being announced in Berlin was not everything.

Even the satanic verses have unintentionally opened for us the doors of a new world, that of attacks and subtle distinctions on the “responsibility” of the writer – or of those who satirize, think of Charlie Hebdo, or the Bataclan. Today, someone observed, controversially, no publisher would publish a book like this anymore, fear has perhaps won. Perhaps. But if Salman (to whom all our fraternal wishes go) believed that he had gotten rid of Iran and the fanatics by crossing the Atlantic and moving to New York, and was disillusioned, it must be said that Iran and the fanatics themselves did not they will never get rid of him. Even if they actually manage to kill him.