From F1 to Formula E

Just over seven years ago, Nico Rosberg he managed to interrupt Lewis Hamilton’s world championship dominance by winning his first world title in Formula 1 at the wheel of Mercedes. For the German, the son of another world champion like Keke, that success would also become the last of his career, given the surprise decision to withdraw from the Circus shortly after winning the world championship. Since then, Rosberg has become one of the biggest shareholders of another single-seater category like the Formula Ebut without ever taking part in a single race.

Why Formula E

There are several reasons that pushed the 38-year-old to invest in the 100% electric championship, all explained in an interview with Sports Illustrated: “Formula E it is constantly progressing – he has declared – and it’s opening up to new cities, with Tokyo coming in season 10, and it’s been running in India and South Africa, all these amazing places. The unique aspect for me is that you meet people, because you run downtown it is more accessible for families. Moreover coexists with F1; she is not a rival and is growing well. There are many car manufacturers involvedthe Fan base is growing and the quality of pilots is constantly increasing. We have seen drivers move from Formula E to F1 and vice versa.”

What’s new for next year

Formula E 2023-2024 will also present some new features on the calendar, among which the absolute debut of Misano Adriatico, which will replace the Rome E-Prix within the Italian borders. It also increases the appointment with Portlandjust as we will witness the return of Shanghai for the first time since the COVID-19 emergency. In Asia, in addition to the races in Saudi Arabia and India, there will be another great new entry such as the E-Prix of Tokyo.

The rejected opportunity

It therefore remains to be understood why Rosberg never wanted to launch himself into Formula E as a driver, in a category which today is the fourth most followed motorsport championship in the world. Yet, the German revealed that there was, in fact, an opportunity to race: “The night I retired, I was offered to drive in Formula E – he revealed – actually the offer went to my wife, so she told me! Anyway, it was a rejection, because obviously I had just stopped running and didn’t want to start again right away“.