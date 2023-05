Raunchy find at brand new path in Gelderland: ‘I am almost ashamed to be human’

The Klompenpad in Lingezegen park (Gelderland) has just been built, and there are already problems. Hiker Petra Rietdijk from Arnhem found feces along the path during a morning walk with her dog Dana this week. From a dog? No, from a human. They lay in four places, with used toilet paper as silent witnesses.

