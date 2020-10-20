Bollywood actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza will be seen in the upcoming episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show. A promo video of this episode has been shared on the official Twitter handle of Sony TV, which is quite fun. In the video, Ritesh Deshmukh is seen telling about the story when he was called as the husband of Genelia.

In the video, Ritesh Deshmukh says, “We were playing the Celebrity Cricket League in Bangalore. South had a team whose two players were talking among themselves. They told me Genelia husband, hearing this my ego hurt. I said, here I am Genelia’s husband and Riteish’s wife in Maharashtra.

Ritesh further said that after I said this, you know what he said to me, “Sir, Riteish’s wife is in only one state and you are Genelia’s husband in Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.” On hearing this, Rakesh Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh start laughing loudly.

Earlier another promo video from The Kapil Sharma Show was posted. In which Kapil was seen asking Raneesh and Genelia a funny question. In the video, it appears that Kapil Sharma asks Genelia, Ritesh is an actor as well as he is from a very big political family, so when you got married, were you turned around or did they swear? In response, Ritesh says, there were rounds. He further said that when you take the oath there is a government of five years. Changes in five years. Upon hearing this, Kapil Sharma starts laughing.