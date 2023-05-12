We got to see Whenlatest film by Walter Veltroni, taken with both hands from the homonymous novel written by the director himself. In the film we find Neri Marcorè in the role of the protagonist Giovanni, alongside Valeria Solarino who plays Sister Giulia. Will this Italian film that doesn’t talk about love have managed to hit us? Let’s find out.

After Berlinguer

Giovanni has been a member of the Communist Party since “always”, as ever since he was a child his father used to take him to the Party, the fulcrum of his moral and psychological growth. On the day of the funeral of Enrico Berlinguera day that marked a turning point in Italian politics, the unfortunate Giovanni takes a banner pole over his head, and ends up in a coma. The boy “falls asleep” at eighteen, and wakes up exactly thirty-one years later, in the body of a fifty-year-old who neither recognizes himself nor accepts himself as such.

Next to John there is Sister JuliaThat she has taken care of him over the last few years hospitalization of his body, and therefore believes that it is his mission to follow the life of this boy, who has “found himself a man” in one fell swoop. When it is not so much about politics as about finding one’s space in a world that is not as one remembers it. Without revealing anything else about the plot, we can tell you that in the film laughs sometimes and cries oftennot so much for what there is, how much for what it could be and it was not.

Everything changed

It is often used to say that nothing has changed compared to the past, yet, the life of John to whom the body lends Neri Marcorè urges us to underline as is different the world modern than beforefor good and for bad.

From the point of view of Marcorè’s performance, we can say that the actor does his best in playing a person who came out of a coma and who finds, inevitably, an alien world, with a fluctuating result between excellent and acceptable. In some scenes the amazement for Giovanni’s “new technologies” is palpable, in other scenes instead it seems that he takes everything for granted. Overall the protagonist turns out to be quite convincing.

Valeria Solarino does everything to give us one back Sister Giulia dazzlingtorn between the woman she is and the dress she wears, as if it were her armor against the outside world, a world from which she feels she has to protect Giovanni. It hits his character quite wellalthough at a certain point in the film she is almost reduced to a delivery boy who moves Giovanni as if he were a parcel, driving the revived here and there through Rome. She could have given us more if she had been given more space.

We would like to tell you about other characters that alternate in the course of events ed we will have words of criticism for them too, but since it is a film aimed at discovering Giovanni’s past, a time that determines his present and his future more than any other person, it seems right to postpone, inviting you to watching the movie with the eye of surprise and the discovery that has marked our experience.

When… what?

When it is a decidedly inspired film that pushes the viewer to ask himself interesting questions even after leaving the theater: hard not to empathize with the protagonist and with the supporting and secondary characters who take turns on the screen. The film is full of light and elements that recall itself as much as the past of those who, due to a question of age, were present at the time of the events or lived the 80s in this country “deferred”.

Despite the political beginning of the story, the reality of the matter is that there is little of this matter in Whenas there are few kisses and little space for man/woman love, from which he steals the show another form of love which we will not tell you. The film undoubtedly prompts us to ask ourselves questionsand the most frequent one seems to be enclosed in the title of the film itself, accompanied this time by a question mark.

