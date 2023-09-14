One of the most recent investigations promoted by Brazilian Fernanda K. Martins (32 years old, Taperoá, Paraíba) came to the conclusion that platforms like Spotify recommend more male artists than female artists to users, regardless of the musical genre the user is looking for. This is what academics call algorithmic discrimination. It seems logical that this anthropologist would take her research on gender and race to the Internet, probably the most challenging universe of our time, given that Brazil is one of the most hyperconnected countries in the world. Martins is director of Internet Lab, a respected interdisciplinary research center on the space where the Internet and law come together, and an active participant in the debates that arise from it.

Martins, who is the daughter of a black and indigenous woman and a white man, was nine years old when drought and inequality led the entire family to emigrate to São Paulo. She lived in the Brasilandia favela until she moved to the exclusive Jardins neighborhood, where her father is a doorman. And she clearly remembers the moment when she discovered herself black. “It was the day she uttered the phrase ‘you black people…’ and a teacher responded to me: ‘Like you? And you?”.

Fernanda K. Martins, Anthropologist and director of the InternetLab on the streets of São Paulo, Brazil. Avener Prado

Ask. Each Brazilian surfs the Internet 9 hours and 32 minutes a day, that is, only behind South Africa and three hours above the world average. What is the reason for this hyperconnection?

Answer. Vanity, image, are very present in popular culture. Because of our indigenous ancestry, the body is very important, and we are very accustomed to affection and the Internet plays a connecting role. For example, among historically marginalized populations. We wanted to understand how indigenous and black people who entered universities through quotas view the Internet and told us that it was important at that time when they were often the only one [no blanco] among a white majority. We access the Internet a lot, but in a very uneven and very concentrated way. Operators offer some applications such as WhatsApp for free in Brazil. And among the most vulnerable populations there is a conviction that the Internet is those applications. There is no space for people to understand what Internet they want to build. Therefore, the more we strengthen these large platforms, the less room we find for innovation and creativity.

Q. What is your personal relationship with the network like? Constructive? Improvable? Do you set limits?

R. Intense. Coming from a public school, I was not taught in class, I was self-taught. I started surfing when I was 10-11 years old on a computer that my older brother bought. So I had colleagues who didn’t know how to plug it in or what to do with a computer. Do I set limits? I have educated myself. When I take the dog out, I go without a cell phone. The Internet produces that feeling of always being accompanied but it aggravates loneliness because you are there but you are not.

Q. Tell more about that research on algorithms that reinforce inequality.

R. The research was born in an interdisciplinary team when the debate on algorithmic discrimination was very intense. There are those who say that the Internet is a reflection of an unequal society. I think it goes further. I believe that the Internet and technology produce other inequalities. Our research showed that when you ask social media platforms for recommendations streaming of music, women are less recommended than men, regardless of musical genre. And that raises the question about what the social role of the platform is to try to balance that. We need platforms to demonstrate that they are making every effort to not generate and perpetuate inequalities. We were able to analyze the gender, but not the ethnic-racial profile because there is no data on either the artists or the users. And perhaps in places in the global north that is not important, but in Brazil it is urgent.

Q. Brazil is considered a good laboratory to analyze Internet problems in general and social networks in particular, but also to illuminate possible solutions.

R. Brazil is interesting for several reasons. Although we are a country in the global south, we are so hyperconnected that most of the big technology companies have an office here. This allows us to build a dialogue with multiple actors involved in debates, investigations, in the attempt to solve problems. Furthermore, we are going through a wave of growing conservatism. In the last four years with [el presidente Jair] Bolsonaro, we have seen the potential of disinformation, which is not born or limited to the Internet. And we now have a progressive Government that is intensively considering how to regulate the platforms. Of course, that doesn’t solve all the problems, but some of them may.

Fernanda K. Martins in her office in São Paulo, Brazil. Avener Prado

Q. There are different models for regulating the Internet and technology, a very broad and technical issue. But what would you say should definitely be included in that law and what should be left out?

R. The main challenge, when we think about the regulation of platforms, not only in Brazil, but in our Latin American neighbors, is not importing the European model. We need to find out what our way is. Transparency, the possibility of auditing the data provided by the platforms, are essential to address disinformation, political violence or hate speech. We must not lose sight of the fact that Brazil, like other Latin American countries, are very fragile democracies. In Brazil we need an autonomous body, with financial independence, to carry out these audits without the risk of being appropriated by governments, the public or private sectors. Civil society and academia must participate in this debate. The ultimate goal is to offer a healthy ecosystem to Brazilians in which politics can be carried out, connections made without implying silencing or an explosion of extreme polarization, traps from which we must flee.

Q. Mentions polarization, misinformation. Today, we have access to more information than ever, but much of it is of very poor quality. How do you propose to deal with it? what would be the priority?

R. When we talk about disinformation, we cannot only think about the platforms. We need to address Brazil’s media model, that concentration in the hands of a few families, for example, of television.

Q. Do you consider it possible to fight misinformation while hate is more lucrative than sober, quality information?

R. Disinformation will continue to be a phenomenon that requires the search for solutions between different sectors and social actors. We must think about alternative, independent, local and regional media, about public policies that support indigenous media, produced in the peripheries, by black people, by traditional communities. And then, education. People know how to check whether news is fake or not, but they differ in what they consider a reliable source. For some it is a YouTube channel, for others a trusted person. We need literacy in society in general and a commitment to journalism. We have to think about broad pacts because the problem is not concentrated in a single actor. In the Bolsonaro Government, many consensuses that we were building around human rights, women, and black people were weakened, and discursive violence and attacks were normalized. We need to believe again in a future built from new consensus. We must actively listen to historically marginalized populations, but everyone else must also look inward and ask: Who were my ancestors?

Q. That the historically advantaged reflect on white privilege and male privilege, advantages simply for being so?

R. I wouldn’t use the term privilege because it makes many react negatively, trying to protect themselves. It’s time for the anger, which has been important for the traditionally marginalized to mobilize, to be shared a little and for the people who benefited from the system to become angry with their past. We must build anti-racist people. People need to realize that whiteness is also constructed as that space in which some characteristics are attributed to you for being a white person. Neither women, nor black people nor indigenous people are going to be able to achieve their rights alone; we need a great coalition so that people understand that it is important for society to deal with that anger. When we think about the regulation of artificial intelligence, platforms or the remuneration of journalism, we must put race and gender at the center of the debate.

Q. Let’s go to the genre. Female parliamentarians make up only 18% in Congress, but they, whether from the left or the right, are the preferred target of digital hate. For what is this?

R. When they enter politics, are elected and occupy spaces where they were not before, we see that anger translates into attacks on women, but not because of what they do politically, but because of what they represent. When we compared the attacks on social media, we saw that straight white men are questioned for their political positions, and women, for their hair, their clothes, their morals.

Q. In recent months, Brazil’s Supreme Court has made decisions, some considered controversial, against the disinformation that led to a coup attempt on January 8. Do you consider your actions proportional to the risk?

R. We were very afraid of what could happen to Brazilian democracy. The Supreme Court had a strong presence in the elections and on January 8, in the effort to protect democratic institutions, he led the process. The problem is personalistic drift.

Q. Are you referring to the prominence of Judge Alexandre de Moraes?

R. Yes. But how do we protect Brazilian democratic institutions without this being considered a problem? We need all powers and every Brazilian to assume their responsibility.

