Know when Real Madrid plays the quarterfinals of the European Cup against Arsenal and who plays the return at home

Real Madrid eliminated Atlético de Madrid in the round of 16 of the Champions League, thus qualifying to rooms where he will face the Arsenal of Mikel Arteta. The novelty of this renewed format of the European competition causes no raffle to define the quarterfinals, but that the picture is already provided once the league phase is finished.

The Ancelotti team qualified in the penalty shootout in a match that left controversy and will be remembered by Julián Álvarez’s ‘failure’ when executing its launch from eleven meters. Atleti could not change its performance against Real Madrid in the Champions League where he has never eliminated the Vikings. Now he prepares to play another important game against Barcelona in the League.

The current European champions left a game with little entertainment, with great possession but few chances of goal. That together with the magnificent rojiblanca defense left the score with a 1-0 in the 120 minutes.

For its part, Arsenal tied two against the PSV that was enough to qualify after the 1-7 first trip. Zinchenko’s goal was qualified as the best goal of the day in the Champions League. The Spanish coach Mikel Arteta teams are seconds in Primier League with a clear disadvantage against Liverpool.









When is Real Madrid against the Champions League arsenal

The date of the quarterfinals of the Champions League that faces Real Madrid against Arsenal will be on Tuesday, April 8 (IDA) and the following week on Wednesday, April 16 (Vuelta).

In this way, the return of the tie is played in the Santiago Bernabéu, the scene of great comeback that will be a determining factor in a duel where the pressure, the experience and the environment will play a crucial role to define who advances in the Champions League.