BJP MP Tejashwi Surya targeted Rahul Gandhi and said that he is nothing more than a Twitter troll. Surya also said that Rahul Gandhi’s politics is limited to tweets only.

Surya said, he is not present in Parliament, does not even appear in road, party meetings. They are like anonymous trolls. BJP MP from Bangalore South Lok Sabha seat Tejashwi Surya said that Rahul Gandhi does not know the pain of unemployed youth. He has no moral authority over this issue.

Difficult to comprehend how he understands unemployment when he never had a single day’s job that he performed in his life. He doesn’t know pain of unemployed youth. An entitled prince trying to whip up issue on which he has no moral authority to speak is baffling: Tejasvi Surya https://t.co/l0Q9ywauZT – ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020

Significantly, today, #National_Berger_Dayday trend has been trending on Twitter throughout the day. During this time, Rahul Gandhi also surrounded the government on the issue of unemployment.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “Severe unemployment has forced the youth to celebrate National Unemployment Day today. How long is the employment honor. How long will the government back down from giving this honor” Significantly, on Thursday 17 September, PM Narendra Modi’s birthday is.

Also read:

Harsimrat Kaur’s resignation from Modi government CM Amarinder Singh told drama, Where are you still NDA with