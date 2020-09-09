Former Team India captain Rahul Dravid was once excluded from Team India’s ODI cricket team. Dravid was then targeted for not scoring fast. Dravid was very unhappy with this and after that he worked hard and decided to come back to Team India again. Former Team India selector MSK Prasad (MSK Prasad) recalled the difficult times of Dravid, how he took his anger out of Team India on his studies and then made a comeback to Team India.Recently, MSK Prasad, a former wicket-keeper batsman of the Indian team, was giving an interview on the Facebook page of a news website Sportskida. During this time when he was questioned on Rahul Dravid, he remembered this period of Dravid. Prasad and Dravid lived in the same apartment at that time. These two players were playing cricket together from the under-15 era. Therefore, he knows Dravid better.

Pant has started comparing himself with Dhoni, hence the decline in performance: Prasad



Prasad said, ‘He was doing MBA then and was not able to complete his MBA’s exam due to coming into international cricket. He got a break of around 6 months after being dropped from the ODI team. He returned in the meantime and compiled 13 of his papers.

The former wicket-keeper batsman, who has played 6 Tests and 17 ODIs for India, said, ‘Being in the same flat, I remember very well that he used to work hard every morning along with studies … Could understand the pain. He removed all his anger there (his exam). He completed his MBA with 75 or 80 per cent marks and only after that he made his way back to Team India and after that he never looked back. He was the highest run-scorer in the 1999 World Cup.

MSK Prasad told 3 difficult decisions of his career

Dravid played 8 matches in the 1999 World Cup, scoring 461 runs at an average of 65.85, including 2 centuries and 3 half-centuries. In this World Cup, the journey of Team India was only up to the Super Six.