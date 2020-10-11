The power is seductive, isn’t it? Everything around you is getting nicer, better, isn’t it? No. At least not when you talk to those who once had them; when they have lost or given them up, which very few do voluntarily. Take Joschka Fischer – if you ask the former Green Vice Chancellor, you will hear how it is in the “death zone”, right up there, at the summit, where it can be icy and stormy. It takes, yes, what? A mixture of self-knowledge and self-confidence: Who am I, what can I do, what do I want.

Well, that’s how the Greens are doing right now. In the federal states you have long enjoyed many pinches of the seductive remedy, continue to enjoy it, not in the alliance of the longer. Only at the federal level is power still something completely different. That’s where the big questions are negotiated, it’s about the world, the big, not the small. War, peace, climate protection, global economy, it doesn’t work under that. At least not often.

Whether or not the A 49 will be built through the Dannenröder forest, what does that have to do with it? Everything. Because this shows the dilemma of the Greens, currently the most exciting party in Germany. Exciting not only because of their program, which makes it so difficult for the competitors to keep up in these months, or even years ago. Who is the original in environmental protection?

Exciting but also because of the contradictions within the party and the contradiction to themselves that the Greens get caught up in, and the more so, the closer the perspective of power comes. The surveys show it: people are still looking for something new, different, a party that they trust, that they can show off with. The easy answer to this is: a party of the center, one with moderation and center. The more difficult one follows straight away: If it is the Greens, then they will come to the summit.

Environmental protection, climate protection – and still building a motorway like the A 49 in Hesse, where the Greens co-rule? One that the party’s federal manager stands up against? Against which the federal chairwoman Annalena Baerbock railed with all critics? One against which all lawsuits were dismissed at the same time? Which not only helps the economy, but also relieves cities and villages from traffic, fine dust, CO2, everything that the Greens are against? To decide that and to explain it in such a way that the voters understand it, understand it and the Greens go along with it, that would be high politics. Very high. You can fail at that.

From the ancient Greeks to this day, the following applies: allegiance, genuine, internal and content-related, does not arise through authoritarian behavior, but through authority. It grows out of authenticity and attitude, internal and content.

Robert Habeck, in the broadest sense a Joschka, someone who wants to go up there, albeit with his means, dares to do it: Chancellor. He says now too. Annalena Baerbock doesn’t need to say that, that’s how it is communicated. Which, taken together, is a not inconsiderable part of the contradiction. But a decision has to be made. The Greens have other crucial tests ahead of them: How much climate protection exactly? How much ecology, how much economy, what has priority? Which infrastructure programs? How much doubt is allowed, how much contradiction? The answers will show their degree and center. The closer the greens get to the summit, the icier it will be. Some people who wanted to get to the top didn’t make it.