Vincenza Angrisano, 5 days before being killed by her husband, ended up in hospital for beatings: the chilling detail that emerged

From what has emerged in the last few hours, in the investigations into the femicide of Vincenza Angrisano, killed by her husband on the afternoon of October 28, it seems that the woman had gone to the emergency room a few days earlier to be treated for beatings. Luigi Leonetti, questioned today by the investigating judge, once again confessed to the crime and reconstructed its dynamics.

In the early afternoon of today, in the Lucere prison where he is locked up, Luigi Leonetti was subjected to the interrogation to validate his arrest by the investigating judge.

The man, according to what emerges, would have again admitted to killing his wife and that he did it out of jealousy. Because she didn’t accept the end of their marriage.

Leonetti said that the marriage had been falling apart for about a month. He said that on Tuesday afternoon, around 4:30 pm, he came home from work and had crossed paths with his wife as she left the house to pick up her youngest child, the 6-year-old, from school.

The woman, again according to what the 52-year-old declared, told him as she was leaving that she would have stayed out of the house.

However, around 5pm it is returned in the home. A fire would be born there discussion between the two, the reasons for which are still being clarified.

Leonetti at that point would have taken a knife from a kitchen drawer and would have surprised Vincenza Angrisano as she came out of the bathroom, finishing her off as is now sadly known.

Vincenza Angrisano in hospital a few days before the crime

The Carabinieri are investigating the femicide, coordinated by the Trani prosecutor’s office, which also ordered the autopsy on the victim’s body and the instrumental tests on electronic devices of the couple.

In the meantime, a new investigation has emerged from the investigations detailwhich perhaps isn’t really a detail.

Apparently, last November 23, so alone 5 days before that she was massacred by her husband, Vincenza was finished in hospital for having received some beatings. In particular two slaps on the face.

The woman was then discharged and sent home with a 4 day prognosis.

A prelude to what was about to happen, which today takes on dramatic significance.

Still in the investigations, it doesn’t appear no complaints made by the woman to her husband.