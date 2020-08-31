When PM Modi became emotional while praising Pranab da

Condoling the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a picture in which he is seen touching his feet and taking blessings. The PM also recalled how Mukherjee had received immense support and blessings when he was new to Delhi when he became Prime Minister in 2014. In fact, such was the warmth in the relationship between PM Modi and Pranab Mukherjee. In 2017, Modi cried while praising the then President Mukherjee and described him as a father figure for himself.In fact, in 2017, a few days before Mukherjee’s term as President ended, Prime Minister Modi became emotional while praising him at a book release program. Releasing the book ‘President Pranab Mukherjee: A Statesman at the Rashtrapati Bhavan’, PM Modi said that Pranab Mukherjee takes care of him like a father takes care of his children.

Referring to the scolding received from Pranab da, then Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said, ‘I am saying to the inner being. A father should take care of his child. Look Modiji, you will have to rest for half a day. Pranab da ji scolded me. Brother, why are you running so much? Reduce some programs. Take care of your health It was election day in Uttar Pradesh. I used to say that brothers keep on winning and losing but they will also see the body or not. It was not part of the President’s responsibility. But the person within him worries about one of his companions. And I believe that this personality, this honor, this form is a great work for national life and an inspirational work for people like us and that work has been done by Pranab da. Respected President has done it.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee died, was on ventilator for several days

Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who was awarded India’s highest civilian honor Bharat Ratna, died on Monday. His son Abhijeet Mukherjee gave this information by tweeting. He was admitted to a hospital in Delhi on August 10 after being found corona positive. The same day, Mukherjee tweeted that he was informed that he was found corona positive but it proved to be his last tweet.